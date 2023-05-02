MADISON — Traditions Restaurant Cafe and Pub at Purity Spring Resort in Madison, New Hampshire will be hosting the second annual Cinco De Mayo Salsa Challenge Fundraiser & Fiesta Feast on Friday, May 5, from 3-9 p.m.
The festivities will benefit local children through the non-profit, End 68 Hours of Hunger.
Aaron Marineau, food and beverage director for Purity Spring Resort, said, “Whether you’re an individual who has an old family recipe, a valley business, or an area restaurant that wants to showcase your famous salsa, this challenge is for you! Your salsa can be hot, mild and anything goes!”
Winners are determined based on votes placed by attendees at the event. Categories are judged on aroma, consistency, appropriate heat level, color, taste, and aftertaste. All are welcome to participate in tasting, sampling, and judging. Cash donations are encouraged to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger, which was also the beneficiary of last year’s event.
To register as a contestant, call (603) 367-8896 by May 3 at 3 p.m., as space is limited. A minimum of 1 quart is required per salsa to be delivered no later than 2 p.m., Thursday, May 4. Chips to be provided by Traditions Restaurant.
For those wishing to enjoy a full meal featuring the taste of Mexico, Traditions will also be offering the Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Feast on May 5 from 4-9 p.m. with a special menu of Mexican specialties such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos and enchiladas, margarita drink offerings and bottled Mexican Cervezas and local craft draft beers.
