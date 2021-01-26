HOUSTON — Sun & Ski Sports is giving back to its employees for doing their best every day to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The specialty outdoor retailer has announced an Appreciation Bonus for all corporate, distribution center and retail store employees for overcoming the many challenges this past year presented. They include workers at
All currently employed full-time and part-time associates who were employed with the company in 2020 will be receiving the special bonus, ranging from $250-$1,500 in recognition of their considerable efforts during the pandemic.
Karl Salz, president of Houston-based Sun & Ski Sports said: “The challenges we have faced will likely be the biggest of our lifetime. But in these times, together we learned to adapt like never before, be more resilient, humble and appreciative.
"Our Appreciation Bonus is just one of the ways we’re happy to say thank you for giving it your all and helping make Sun & Ski Sports such a great place to be," Salz said.
"Our employees’ service through this pandemic has been and continues to be inspiring and first-class. It means a lot that our associates have consistently worked hard to ensure the future of our business during these difficult times.” said Salz.
Sun & Ski Sports also provided a Hero bonus to all store and distribution center associates this past fall.
“As other companies pull back on compensation, we are filled with gratitude to continue to invest in our greatest assets — our associates," saids Rick Dodgen, director of stores for Sun & Ski Sports.
"We are so proud to be able to give this bonus as a tangible offering of our appreciation for everything they are doing. It’s a pleasure to be part of an incredible team who upholds high standards for service and safety.”
Sun & Ski Sports is a specialty outdoor retailer that has grown to include 30 stores in 12 states across the country and online presence at sunandski.com, yet still manages to provide that small store feel with big store competitive pricing. Sun & Ski Sports specializes in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance the customer’s active lifestyles and year-round activities including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim and more.
