GLEN — Story Land, one of the largest employers in the Mount Washington Valley, is thrilled to be opening for the 2021 season with a more "normal" schedule starting Memorial Day Weekend.
Story Land will be hiring enthusiastic people of all ages who are looking for a fun, fast-paced summer job.
Story Land offers an exciting work environment for all team members, whose key role is to aid in the creation of fun family memories for all visitors. And boy does everyone need to get out and make a few new family memories! In addition to competitive pay, perks for seasonal team members include tickets for friends and family, 50 percent off food and beverage and more! Positions are available in Maintenance (full-time/benefited), Ride Operations, Retail and Games, Food and Beverage, Admissions, Front Office and Marketing, Gardens and Grounds, Security and First Aid.
The park will train the right candidates on everything they need to succeed in their positions for success. Advancement opportunities are available to those who display responsibility and leadership among their peers and who wish to take their job to the next level.
“You’ll find much more than just a summer job at Story Land,” said Eric Dziedzic, Story Land's general manager. “We are proud to offer an exciting, supportive, and team-oriented work environment for all of our team members.”
Applicants wishing to join the Story Land team must be at least 14 years of age at the time of application. Some positions require applicants to be at least 16 or 18 years of age. Great positions with flexible schedules are available for teens, college students, teachers, retirees and anyone wishing to make lasting memories while earning a paycheck this summer. To apply, go to storylandnh.com/employment. Virtual interviews and orientations are being offered. Story Land follows all COVID-19 health and safety guidance and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Story Land, located in New Hampshire’s beautiful White Mountains, is a premier children’s theme park that has entertained thousands of families with young children for over 65 years. Story Land is “Where Fantasy Lives” and features over 20 unique rides, exciting live shows, and favorite nursery rhyme animals set on 35 beautifully maintained and landscaped acres.
Story Land is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.