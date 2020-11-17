Now more than ever, your local retail shops need your support.
So says Susan Logan, marketing manager of the White Mountain Independents, a network of locally owned and operated retailers in in Conway, North Conway, Jackson and Intervale.
After a very interesting year, to say the least, all the stores have pivoted, adjusted and perfected their procedures to enhance both safety and the shopping experience. They’re poised to showcase the best they have to offer as they participate in the national “Shop Local Indie” campaign that promotes shopping at independent stores this holiday season.
“This time of year, the slogan ‘Shop Local Now So You Can Shop Local Forever’ really means something,” says Logan. “And we made it really easy. Just look for the blue flags!”
Each of the stores that make up the White Mountain Independents is unique, but they share characteristics — the owner is almost always in the store, they hand-select merchandise and know their stores from top to bottom. They’re experts! Forget algorithms — talk to real people, get real recommendations, suggestions and customer service.
The biggest recommendation right now is to shop early — November is the new December. Shipping is going to really slow down.
“Shopping at the Independents is a win-win proposition,” explains Logan. “Every dollar spent at a locally owned independent store returns two to three times more dollars back into our community. That’s a significant contribution at a time we need it most."
As a final note, the Independents have the ability to meet you where you are for your shopping comfort level. Most can accommodate curbside pickup, shipping and even delivery.
So shop your Local Indie!
Participating stores can be found at whitemountainindependents.com.
