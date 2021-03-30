CONWAY — Settlers Green is elevating its food and entertainment offerings by adding five new tenants including an arcade. It is also expanding Stonewall Kitchen and Kitchen Store Outlet and welcoming back local favorites Cheese Louise and Trails End Ice Cream to the food kiosks in the Courtyard.
Ryan Family Amusements will be opening an arcade at Suite J10 next to Old Navy that will include a game room with skill, prize and video games. Ryan Family Amusements has nine game rooms and bowling alleys at notable vacation destinations throughout New England including Cape Cod and Newport, Rhode Island. Ryan’s can host birthday parties, private parties and fundraising events.
“We are thrilled to welcome such a well-known New England brand like Ryan’s,” said Settlers Green Marketing Director Laura Lemieux. “Adding an entertainment component to the shopping experience has been a priority for us and it will give our community and its visitors a great experience.”
After a visit to the arcade, families should plan to head over to our new candy shop, Sweetz & More, set to open in early May next to Under Armour. Satisfying the sweet tooths of shoppers, Sweetz & More offers over 3,300 candies and products including Pez, Jelly Belly, Asher’s Chocolate, salt water taffy and a unique line of soda brands including Moxie. Sweetz & More is owned by New Hampshire entrepreneur Steve Jackson, who currently operates a candy shop in Tilton.
A Norway, Maine native, he also operates Country Cupboard Candies, a wholesale candy business with accounts including Cranmore Mountain Resort and Story Land.
“Steve is a savvy businessman and has been in the candy business for years,” Lemieux said. “Sweetz & More coupled with Ryan’s is going to be a homerun for kids and families visiting this summer.”
For the adults, new alcohol retailer Beer & Wine Nation offers a unique list of microbrews including singles and bombers, four-packs, and six-packs, along with a curated collection of popular wines. Expert staff will provide opportunities for customers to learn more about the beer and wines that are sold in-store including tasting events. Beer & Wine Nation is set to open in June next to White Mountain Cupcakery at Suite D54.
Rounding out the list of new settlers, Pepper Palace is a family-owned business that started in 1989 in Wisconsin and has grown to over 100 retail locations in the US and Canada. Award-winning products include hot sauce, dry rubs, and salsa. Promoted as “The Planet’s #1 Hot Shop,” you can find your new favorite flavors at Suite B14 next to Crocs in June.
Beyond new stores, several expansions and construction projects are underway. For the second time in three years, Stonewall Kitchen is expanding to make room for new kitchen and home brands including Maine Sea Bags, Vermont Village and Urban Accents. In 2020, it acquired Maine-based Village Candle and subsequently opened an outlet at Settlers Green. The new 1,640 square foot expansion will bring Village Candle into the Stonewall Kitchen space. The project is slated to be complete by mid-April.
Kitchen Store Outlet recently completed a 2,472-square-foot expansion that added substantial retail floor space to make way for new kitchen products such as Farberware, Cuisinart appliances and decor.
Additionally, Kitchen Store Outlet has a full line of industrial cookware catering to restaurant owners.
“Kitchen Store Outlet has doubled its size since its initial opening last September,” Lemieux said. “There is high demand for home goods and kitchen products in today’s market, and this store has a lot to offer.”
There is also a flurry of construction activity taking place as OVP Management Inc. prepares to make way for Market Basket. Site work on the supermarket expected to begin by summer at Settlers Green Streetside.
On Route 16 across from Settlers Crossing, construction of a new building that will include Chipotle Mexican Grill in on track and expected to be complete by August. Up to 3,500 square feet of prime leasing space remains available.
To learn more, contact Rob Barsamian at (617) 965-9700, Ext. 13.
OVP Management, Inc. is a Newton, Mass.-based real estate development company that has developed over 500,000 square feet of commercial properties in North Conway. It has an on-site management office located at Settlers Green that manages more than 70 tenants at Settlers Green and Settlers Crossing.
For leasing opportunities, contact Robert M. Barsamian at rmb@ovpmanagement.com or go to ovpmanagement.com for photos, site plans and details regarding the properties.
