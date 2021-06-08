CONWAY — Although White Mountains Pride made the difficult decision not to hold a Pride Festival this year due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers are getting in the pride spirit this month, including Settlers Green.
Take an evening stroll and watch the buildings at Settlers Green Streetside light up in rainbow colors nightly in celebration of Pride Month.
Stop by Settlers Green Customer Service for a free Pride Flag, available all month while supplies last.
In celebration of Pride Month, Settlers Green will donate $250 to local non-profit White Mountains Pride. Many Settlers stores are doing collaborations with LBGTQ non-profits across the nation.
The include:
JCrew, which offers an exclusive PRIDE collection at JCrew. Browse styles online and take advantage of free shipping to the JCrew store by ordering through one of their associates.
rue21 has teamed up with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. rue21 is donating $50,000 to help the cause and features a line of PRIDE product including a special fragrance "Unity" starting at $12.99.
At Torrid, 20 percent of proceeds from its PRIDE Collection will be going to the Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change.
Kate Spade New York has also teamed up with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. KSNY is donating a minimum of $62,000 from its PRIDE line to The Trevor Project.
Francesca's has teamed up with Montrose Grace Place, which provides shelter and help for homeless youth of all sexualities and gender identities in Francesca's headquarters hometown of Houston. One hundred percent of proceeds from Proud Tee purchases will support the cause.
At Polo Ralph Lauren, 25 percent of the purchase price from the sale of a limited line of Pride T-shirts will be donated to Stonewall Community Foundation, benefitting an international network of LBTQIA+ organizations.
Coach has collaborated with Coach Family as well as three young people from its Dream It Real non-profit partner the Hetrick-Martin Institute on a film about how they find their Pride. To support the LGBTQIA+ community, the Coach Foundation made donations to HMI as well as the Albert Kennedy Trust, Point Foundation and CenterLink to support their work connecting young people with supportive communities.
For Old Navy, artist Edward Granger has created a line of PRIDE tees in support of Project WE. Sizes and styles for kids, women and men.
Pride Sundae is available all month at Trails End Ice Cream. It includes Unicorn Ice Cream topped with gummy bears, whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles served in a rainbow cup.
Across White Mountain Highway at Tricks & Treats of North Conway, there will be an ice cream social on Saturday, June 12, from 1-3 p.m. Purchase a cool treat and check out the White Mountains Pride info table.
On Monday, June 14, from 4-8:30 p.m., Flatbread Co. will donate a percentage of every flatbread purchased to White Mountains Pride.
