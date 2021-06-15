EAST MADISON — Purity Spring Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of new management team members Jill and Aaron Marineau to their respective general manager and food and beverage director positions.
The couple relocated to New Hampshire from San Diego in May and have been working with Purity Spring Resort staff preparing for the peak summer operating season.
Jill brings to her position a history of 30 years in the hospitality industry with extensive experience in sales and operations at both full-service branded properties as well as independently owned.
She has a vast knowledge of event management as well as coordinating resort programming to create lifelong memories for guests of the resort.
As the director of food and beverage, Aaron comes with 25 years in the hospitality industry and has a creative mind when it comes to new menu concepts. He will be providing opportunities to bring food and beverage back to life in this market. He is instrumental in bringing catering in-house to create more options for our group guests.
“We are excited to be here,” said Jill. “With such a rich history of hospitality, my husband and I look forward to not only supporting the traditions of Purity Spring Resort and the legacy that the Hoyt Family has built, but we also look forward to exploring this beautiful part of New England.”
“We welcome Jill and Aaron to Purity Spring Resort along with their hospitality and catering expertise,” said Steven Hoyt, vice president of Purity Spring Resort Inc.
“In addition to managing the busy summer season ahead, we are excited for them to help grow our offerings and meet the interests of the current traveler. We hope this summer that our returning guests will not only rediscover why they love visiting Purity Spring Resort, but will also perhaps be surprised by an even better experience.”
Already, new concepts for Traditions Restaurant are underway with the opening of a new Coffee Shop, serving hot and cold coffee and espresso, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods to both guests and the general public.
Traditions Pub is also set to reopen Friday and will be offering cocktails, beer, wine and “grab-and-go” pub menu items.
In addition, Traditions will also be offering family-style dinners and grill packs suitable to heat up at home or for our guests to enjoy on outdoor grills at their lodging unit.
The classic Purity Spring Resort weekly outdoor Lobster and Breakfast Cookouts will return this week and will continue through Labor Day.
Purity Spring Resort in East Madison has established a rich tradition of family vacation and recreation. Located between the Lakes Region and White Mountains of New Hampshire on over 920 acres, The Hoyt family businesses include Purity Spring Resort, King Pine Ski Area, Tohkomeupog Summer Camp for Boys and Danforth Bay Camping and RV Resort.
For more information, call (603) 367-8896 or go to purityspring.com.
