JACKSON — Sandra and Gary Plourde have been awarded Innkeeper of the Year by the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association. The award was presented at the annual NHLRA event at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord on Nov. 16.
The couple are the owners of two historic, landmark White Mountain lodging and hospitality properties in the White Mountains: The Christmas Farm Inn & Spa in Jackson; and Thayers Inn in Littleton.
The award is from industry peers recognizing the Plourdes for their professional service and welcoming hospitality. They were also recognized for their active involvement in the community, support of many charities and involvement in many professional organizations.
The Christmas Farm Inn & Spa has long been established in the Mount Washington Valley. The Plourdes took over the four-season inn and resort in 2010 and successfully repositioned the business out of the recession to attract regional, national and international customers. The resort sits on 15 acres and has 41 rooms, suites and cottages, a restaurant and pub, banquet and event facilities and a full-service spa.
In 2017, the Plourdes became partners with management control of Thayers Inn on Main Street, Littleton, and became full owners of the property in 2019. Originally Incorporated in 1843 as Thayer’s White Mountain Hotel, it is the oldest hotel in the White Mountains and one of the oldest in the country.
With Greek revival architecture, the hotel maintains a stately presence on Littleton’s busy Main street.
The couple are working to modernize the hotel and re-establish it as a leading hotel in the White Mountains. The hotel has 35 rooms and suites, event facilities, commercial lease space on Main Street and also a restaurant, which is leased to a third party.
Sandra and Gary Plourde said, “We appreciate the award and accept it on behalf of the entire team at both hotels for the wonderful work they do every day to make things happen."
For more information about the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa, go to christmasfarminn.com. For more on Thayers Inn, go to thayersinn.com.
