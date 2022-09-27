planning board settlers rendering

Building G (above) at Settlers Green is to become the home of a Thirsty Moose, following the site-plan approval by the Conway Planning Board Sept. 22 for a change of use from retail to a restaurant. (COURTESY OF SETTLERS GREEN)

CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 gave unanimous conditional site-plan approval to developer Robert Barsamian to turn Building G at Settlers Green in North Conway into a restaurant/lounge at 359 Common Court.

This follows a unanimous vote taken June 9 that required full site-plan review for the proposal to convert a 10,941-square-foot retail space in Building G to a 238-seat, 49-seat lounge and restaurant.

