CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 gave unanimous conditional site-plan approval to developer Robert Barsamian to turn Building G at Settlers Green in North Conway into a restaurant/lounge at 359 Common Court.
This follows a unanimous vote taken June 9 that required full site-plan review for the proposal to convert a 10,941-square-foot retail space in Building G to a 238-seat, 49-seat lounge and restaurant.
Until recently, Building G — on the left as you enter from White Mountain Highway — was home to Craghoppers, which has since moved to Building I. The new restaurant will be a Thirsty Moose Tap House, Barsamian confirmed Tuesday. The Thirsty Moose chain has locations in Portsmouth, Exeter, Dover, Manchester and Merrimack. Its menu features burgers, wings, salads, pizza and specialties that include steak tips and prime rib.
Barsamian said he expects work to convert the building to an eatery to take place this winter with a spring opening.
At the latest planning board meeting, Barsamian was accompanied by attorney Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord and project engineer Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee.
Although Lick had argued before the board at the June 9 meeting that the change from retail to restaurant use was insignificant, at board member Mark Hounsell’s urging, the planners decided it was a significant change and asked for full site-plan review, which took place last Thursday. The board approved at the outset of the discussion the applicant’s request to use alternate parking standards set forth in the Urban LandInstitute, specifically for services, retail and dining uses as a substitute for the town’s zoning ordinance standard.
Concerns about shared parking and safety at both sessions of the planning board were aired by attorney Roy Tilsley Jr. of Bernstein Shur, representing Bellevue Properties, owner/operators of the North Conway Grand Hotel at Settlers Green.
He submitted a letter to the board late that afternoon putting concerns about the need for closing off egress, putting up directional signs and making some roads one way — which drew criticism from selectmen’s representative Steve Porter.
Porter said he felt that due to the lateness of receiving that letter that he felt the board ought to disregard its content given that Tilsley had had plenty of time to get such a letter to the board.
Board member Eliza Grant raised concerns about green space at the property.
Lucy outlined the landscaping plan for trees and also said that Settlers Green planned to add two plant boxes at the outdoor patio dining.
Lick added that he hoped the board realized that the restaurant would be opened prior to the completion of the Market Basket project and therefore landscaping will be completed after Market Basket is completed.
“I’m talking about the area around this spot,” replied Grant.
Colbath responded that he understood Grant’s concerns but felt that Settlers Green did a good job with landscaping and that while the board is working on expanding its green space requirements that update has not yet happened.
Lucy and Barsamian provided a chart that explained the concept of shared parking, showing how peak times for retail and dining differ.
Porter expressed concern about how busy that front western end of the Settlers Green complex can get, especially given that Building G is located across from Applebee’s. He also said the idea of people using parking that was located far from the restaurant was not realistic.
Board chair Ben Colbath said that like any other dining establishment, if potential customers could not find parking, they would go somewhere else.
Barsamian said he had “cleared out” the adjacent building to allow for better use of Building G as a restaurant.
Barsamian said he was open to the idea of putting up directional signage in response to Tilsley’s concerns. Given the numerous litigation that Bellevue has brought against Settlers Green, including several lawsuits regarding the Market Basket project, Barsamian quipped, “I can put up signs, you know, telling hotel guests that they can’t dine at the restaurant,” noting he was joking.
He underscored that his goal is to keep his client happy and that in response to a question from Vice Chair Ailie Byers if in a year’s time if more parking were needed, he would be open to creating that parking.
The board unanimously voted 7-0 to conditionally approve the change of use from retail to a restaurant. Voting in favor were Colbath, Byers, Porter, Grant, Hounsell, Erik Corbett and alternate Ted Phillips, who sat in for Bill Barbin, who had recused himself.
