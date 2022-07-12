CONWAY — It was only a conceptual review and not a formal site-plan review but after preliminary discussions before the Conway Planning Board on June 23, it’s back to the drawing board on several aspects of the design for developers of a proposed four-story, 90-room Hilton Garden Inn in North Conway.
Members of the Conway Planning expressed their dissatisfaction with the design — including its proposed closeness to Route 16, use of metal building materials, destruction of old-growth trees to the back of the lot to make way for parking, plans for a retaining wall and required fill on the pitched lot — when Opechee Construction of Belmont representatives came before the board.
On hand from Opechee were architect David Sherborne, Andrew Pike and Barry Stowe, who represented Dipak Patel of Jivan LLC, the applicant.
Jivan is behind other lodging properties in North Conway including the Quality Inn in North Conway, according to Earle Wason of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth, who said Patel is a minority partner in the new hotel at the former Packer’s Gallery.
The proposal is to place a Hilton Garden Inn on the 2.4-acre, sloped site just north of the Red Barn Outlet and south of the Christmas Loft on the west side of Route 16 in North Conway.
At 44.89 feet high, the proposed hotel would meet Conway zoning’s structure height regulation in the Highway Commercial District, which limits structure height to 55 feet and building height to 45 feet.
But planning board chair Ben Colbath, member Eliza Grant and selectmen’s representative Steve Porter were vocal about their displeasure with the project’s flat-roofed design and closeness to Route 16.
Grant said the proposed building materials showed metal flashing in contrast to the town’s zoning requirement for traditional New England architecture.
They also had concerns about the proposal’s plan for a quasi-public restaurant that would be mostly intended for hotel guests but which also would be open to the public.
Several questioned whether it may be a case of trying to squeeze too large a building onto too small and dfficult a lot.
“If I had to vote on this right now as a completed application, I would vote against it. There are too many negatives as opposed to benefits," said Porter, which led Pike to ask Porter if they came back with revised architectural design, would that satisfy his concerns, to which Porter responded he could not make a blanket statement.
"If we were on Route 1 in Saugus (Mass.), and this is what was being proposed I would be jumping up and down because it fits in that area," Porter said.
"In this area, you've got to tweak the architecture and get rid of the flat building and flat sides as Ben (Colbath) mentioned … You just have to make it a bit more charming to the area, so to speak, and also address the restaurant situation as that needs to be resolved moving forward," he noted.
Porter said he was not opposed to the drive-through portal at the south end under the building to get down to the lower parking lot.
But Colbath and Grant expressed fire safety concerns, citing the recent Red Jacket fire.
Porter said he would like to see renderings showing what it would look like from abutters to the north and south.
During discussion, after Opechee representatives several times noted that Hilton had made concessions to make the proposed hotel fit onto the site, including on the architectural design as well offering a smaller menu selection at the restaurant than it normally doe.
But Colbath said he was not going to give any credit to hotel operators for cutting back on such amenities as fewer food selections.
“What it sounds like to me is maybe it's not a great site for Hilton Garden because of the amount of concessions you've already had to ask them for,” said Colbath.
That was countered by Opechee’s Pike, who said a Hilton is a higher-end hotel that would draw guests who would in turn benefit the local economy.
That led Grant to say, “I can tell you unequivocably that the majority of the people in Conway do not want another hotel. They're very vocal about it.”
Pike said he understood that perspective but was just trying to get the point across that it would bring economic benefits.
Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres at that point urged the board to stick to the review regulations, with Colbath agreeing.
“I have a problem with it sitting so close to Route 16. Just because it meets the setbacks doesn’t mean I have to like it,” said Porter.
He said Packer’s Gallery, which sat on the site before it was razed a few years ago, was a single-family, one-story ranch home that also had rooms for the gallery.
The Opechee representatives said they could explore moving the building back down the slope but it might exceed building height regulations in that case, meaning they would need a waiver.
According to Torres and Porter, the purpose of conceptual review is to provide a forum for non-binding suggestions and input.
Colbath said he appreciated the officials coming in for conceptual review as he said it allows for good give-and-take prior to site-plan review.
“I think there’s a version of this that can work here …,” said Colbath, citing as issues for further discussion layout, architecture, building materials, landscaping and tree counts, discussions concerning a driveway permit from the state Department of Transportation and traffic count data before Opechee returns before the board for site-plan review at a yet-to-be scheduled date.
In addition to Colbath, Porter and Grant, members of the board at the conceptual review were Erik Corbett and alternate Steve Hartmann.
The planning board next meets next July 14 at Conway Town Hall, with a work session on zoning amendments and architecture at 6 p.m. and applicants to appear beginning at 7 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are the start of full site-plan review of the Bluebird Project LLC’s proposal to renovate the 19th century former Bunker building at 109 Pine Street in North Conway Village into an eight-unit apartment building.
For more information, go to conwaynh.org/planning-boards.
