CONWAY — The Penguin Gallery, for the third time has generously stepped up to offered its Mystery Grab Bags for sale during the month of June for the benefit of Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, based in North Conway, provides supplemental financial assistance and other resources to cancer patients and their families in the Mount Washington Valley who are uninsured, underinsured, or financially challenged, allowing them to focus on battling cancer without worrying about the indirect financial burdens that often arise
The mystery bags were a fun and unique way for locals and visitors to support the local foundation that assists local patients and families battling cancer. With a donation of $5 to Jens Friends Cancer Foundation, patrons received a grab bag worth $10-$20 of items from the store.
“I was shocked when Tiga Brault, Penguin's manager, contacted me about doing this event. Their support of local non-profits is amazing, and we can’t thank them enough," said Joann Daly, vice president of the Jen’s Friends board.
The campaign raised almost $2,000 for Jen's Friends clients battling cancer.
For more about Jen's Friends, go to jensfriends.org. For more about the Penguin Gallery, go to tootoocool.com.
