Chris Pappas EI 7722

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (right) congratulates the Fritz family which owns Electrical Installations in Moultonborough for winning the Small Business Administration's 2022 New Hampshire and New England Family Owned Business of the Year award. Fro left: Charlie Fritz, Jim Fritz, Pappas aide Kari Thurman and Darlene Fritz. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

MOULTONBOROUGH — During a swing through southern Carroll County earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) congratulated a local company called Electrical Installations for winning Small Business Administration's 2022 New Hampshire and New England Family Owned Business of the Year award.

The SBA presented the award to the company at its Moultonborough office in April. 

