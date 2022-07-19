U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (right) congratulates the Fritz family which owns Electrical Installations in Moultonborough for winning the Small Business Administration's 2022 New Hampshire and New England Family Owned Business of the Year award. Fro left: Charlie Fritz, Jim Fritz, Pappas aide Kari Thurman and Darlene Fritz. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
MOULTONBOROUGH — During a swing through southern Carroll County earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) congratulated a local company called Electrical Installations for winning Small Business Administration's 2022 New Hampshire and New England Family Owned Business of the Year award.
The SBA presented the award to the company at its Moultonborough office in April.
“We’re just really excited to see the award that you received for the family owned business of the year,” sad Pappas who was given a tour of the facility. “It's great to hear a little bit more about the business.”
The awards were presented in May in Manchester. Electrical Systems, based in Moultonborough with a second office in West Port, Mass. Charlie, Sr. and Darlene Fritz started EI from their garage in 1987 doing work for wood energy plants. Today, they specialize in building and installing automation controls for water and waste water plants and do over $10 million in sales. They have sold equipment to facilities in such far flung locations as Connecticut and northern Maine.
“We’re overwhelmed and humbled,” said Darlene Fritz about the company receiving the awards. “It was quite the experience.”
She said there are nine family members coming from three generations in the business now, including five grandchildren ranging from 16 to 33 years old. They have a total of 33 employees.
During the tour, Charlie Fritz pointed out some equipment and said that the company is upgrading some control systems that EI installed in a Manchester pump station back in 1989.
“We usually set it up here, test it… for a few weeks to make sure that there aren't any quick failures,” said Charlie Fritz of the new systems they install. “If it goes for the first two weeks, it goes for 30 years. This kind of stuff is very reliable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.