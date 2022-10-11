CONWAY — SingleCare, the free prescription savings service, Oct. 3 announced the winners of its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards and one local pharmacy tech was honored.
The Best of the Best Awards recognizes the top pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, interns, and pharmacy teams across the country who go above and beyond in helping their communities stay healthy.
North Conway Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Ingrid Zelenyanszky, CPhT. won the most dedicated technician award, according to a press release.
Since being hired as a pharmacy technician in May 2019, Ingrid Zelenyanszky, CPhT, feels she’s finally found her calling in pharmacy.In fact, Zelenyanszky’s many years of prior retail experience only helped prepare her for her current position at Walgreens No. 10609, and she is already a favorite with customers in the busy tourist town of North Conway, New Hampshire.
“I love my patients and I love the job,” saaidZelenyanszky, who commutes 35 minutes to the North Conway store from Maine. “
It is difficult, but I’m providing a service. At the end of the day, I can go to sleep at night knowing that I did my best and my patients are home with their meds.”
Her compassionate approach with customers hasn’t gone unnoticed, with one saying of the pharmacy tech: “This individual has the patience of a saint. She is always smiling and courteous.” This is why we named Zelenyanszky the 2022 Most Dedicated Technician.
Becoming a certified pharmacy technician in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic only solidified Zelenyanszky’s passion for this career path. In fact, her commitment for providing great customer service and meeting patient needs prove that this is more than just a job to her.
“I feel blessed,” she said of the role. “It’s made a difference in my life. I will continue to do the things that I’m doing right now for as long as humanly possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.