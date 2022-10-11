Ingrid Zelenyanszky

Ingrid Zelenyanszky, CPhT, is a pharmacy tech at Walgreens. (PHOTO BY KENDAL J. BUSH; PRODUCED BY NATALIE GIALLUCA)

CONWAY — SingleCare, the free prescription savings service, Oct. 3 announced the winners of its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards and one local pharmacy tech was honored.

The Best of the Best Awards recognizes the top pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, interns, and pharmacy teams across the country who go above and beyond in helping their communities stay healthy.

