PLYMOUTH — Several local non-profits were among receipients of grants awarded in the fourth quarter by the New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation.
The foundation awarded 10 grants in December totaling $46,210 to organizations throughout New Hampshire.
The following organizations received grants ranging from $2,000-$10,000: Advice to the Players (Sandwich), Believe in Books Literacy Foundation (Intervale), Circle Program (Plymouth), Family Resource Center of Gorham, Kismet Rock Foundation (North Conway), Mayhew Program (Bristol), Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center (Laconia), Salvation Army of Laconia, Town of Campton Park and Recreation Afterschool Program, West Central Behavioral Health (Lebanon).
The NHEC Foundation is funded by the generosity of over 40,000 New Hampshire Electric Co-op members who participate in the Round Up Program.
Participating members agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar, which enables the NHEC Foundation to award quarterly grants as well as scholarships to the children of NHEC members.
New Hampshire Electric Co-op is a member-led electric distribution cooperative serving 84,000 homes and businesses in 115 New Hampshire communities.
To learn more about the NHEC Foundation, to enroll in the Round Up Program or apply for a Foundation grant, go to nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
