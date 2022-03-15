BARTLETT — Vail Resorts' new CEO, Kirsten Lynch, announced Monday that a $20-per-hour minimum wage was starting at all 37 of its North America resorts (including local resorts Attitash and Wildcat Mountain) effective for the 2022-23 season.
It represents a $7-an-hour increase for its minimum-wage workers.
Vail also announced increased wages for non-entry-level hourly team members.
The companysaid it is making a $175 million annual investment in its employees, which includes increased human resources support, a commitment to accelerate progress on affordable housing, updated perks and benefits and an expanded focus on career development across the company
“Our employees’ passion is what makes our resorts so special and our guests’ experience memorable,” said Lynch.
“In my first 100 days as CEO, I have had the opportunity to reflect on what is important, and what our company must focus on as we move forward. Our top priority must be to support and invest in our employees — their wages, benefits, HR support, housing and career development,” said Lynch, whose resume includes stints as chief marketing officer at PepsiCo (2009-11), VP of marketing at Kraft Foods (1996-2009) and marketing and sales director at Ford Motor Co. (1990-93).
She first joined Vail Resorts a decade ago as chief marketing officer. She is the first female CEO in the company's history. She replaces Rob Katz, who moved out of day-to-day operations to become executive chairperson of the board.
