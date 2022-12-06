CONWAY — North Conway Community Center has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of December.
The Hannaford Community Bag Program, which launched in October 2015, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
North Conway Community Center was selected as the December beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located in North Conway. NCCC will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag is purchased at this location during December, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
Phil Ouellette, executive director of the NCCC, said: “We are so excited to be the December beneficiary of this program. This is another way for people to give back to their community and help to recycle.
“Every dollar counts towards our mission to work in partnership with the community to provide a broad range of recreational and program opportunities for both children and adults,” he added.
North Conway Community Center is a non-profit founded in 1948 and has been providing the Mount Washington Valley with recreational and events for both young and old ever since.
