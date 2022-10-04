roberts

Tom Roberts has retired from his active role as a shareholder at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts. (COURTESY PHOTO)

He is the "Roberts" in Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA. And it is with great admiration, appreciation and respect that Leone, McDonnell & Roberts announces that Thomas Roberts, CPA, partner, colleague and friend, has retired from his active role as a shareholder. In more of an emeritus role, Tom will continue to support firm leadership, work with the partner group as an adviser and help with special projects throughout the next year.

Roberts joined the firm in 1987 during a time of expansion in the areas of audit and accounting.

