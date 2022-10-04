He is the "Roberts" in Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA. And it is with great admiration, appreciation and respect that Leone, McDonnell & Roberts announces that Thomas Roberts, CPA, partner, colleague and friend, has retired from his active role as a shareholder. In more of an emeritus role, Tom will continue to support firm leadership, work with the partner group as an adviser and help with special projects throughout the next year.
Roberts joined the firm in 1987 during a time of expansion in the areas of audit and accounting.
He was admitted as a shareholder in July 1989. With the help of his fellow partner group, he has played an integral role in the success of the firm for 35 years, leading by example, mentoring LMR team members and being an active member of the local community.
With community and volunteer service at the forefront of his career, Roberts has served as a volunteer on over twenty nonprofit boards.
Roberts' contributions to his work, his colleagues and his community have been exemplary and significant, and he has always demonstrated his passion for making sure every client had a positive and beneficial experience.
“Tom has not only given countless hours of outstanding service to the local community, but he has provided strong leadership, valuable insight to the partner group and team, and has helped to build a strong foundation for the firm,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell.
“Tom has been a role model to many, including me. We have a deep appreciation for his dedication and commitment to the firm’s mission, vision and values, and for serving our clients with excellence.”
The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients. With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
