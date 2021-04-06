CONWAY — Ryan Richards was recently named the 2021 NAPA Automotive Service Excellence Parts Specialist of the Year by NAPA Maine/NH.
Richards graduated from Kennett High School and was involved with the Automotive Vocational Program. After graduation, he attended University of Northwestern Ohio, where he furthered his automotive skills.
After returning to the Mount Washington Valley in 2006, he was hired by the NAPA North Conway/ Redstone location, where he honed his skills as a parts professional.
In his 15-year career with the local NAPA store, he has developed strong relationships with the NAPA Autocare’s repair shops and customers coming through the door every day.
A panel of impartial judges chose Richards based on his application, biography, training, education, ASE certifications, industry involvement, community service, letters of recommendation, business practices and experience.
This award is the cornerstone of NAPA parts professionals across the country. So when you see Ryan Richards, congratulate him on this outstanding accomplishment.
The award was presented to Ryan by Chris Dow, Territory Sales Manager for NAPA Maine.
