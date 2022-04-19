CONWAY — Tattoos are known to be attention grabbers, and that's true for Greg Mossman of North Country Fair Jewelers of North Conway, who is featured with his novel back-of-head tattoo in the April issue of the glossy retail jewelers magazine, INSTORE.
He’s part of the magazine’s monthly GetInspired back page, which “explores the lives and motivation of your fellow jewelers.”
The headline says, “Head First: Jewelry-themed tattoo is the first thing customers see in the shop.”
“They contacted me last summer after they had seen a post I had made on 'Jewelers Helping Jewelers' page on Facebook,” said Mossman, husband of fellow jeweler (and tattoo enthusiast) Emily Smith-Mossman, who is the daughter of store owner Brian Smith.
Of the tattoo, Mossman said: “I wanted to do something special to celebrate my 10th anniversary of working at the store as a jeweler, because I love what I do so much." But he said he had basically run out of “real estate” in terms of available body space on which to place a tattoo that would be worthy of the salute.
His idea came literally from the top of his head — or more precisely, the back of his head.
He contacted a friend, Jeremy Isaacs of Americana Tattoo Co. of Worcester, Mass,. and together they fashioned the design that, as the magazine article notes, “depicts the basic staples of a working jeweler: a saw blade, a hand saw, pliers and a rubber mallet,” with a rose to represent how much Mossman loves his trade.
“Once I posted a photo of the tattoo and why I did it on the ‘Jewelers Helping Jewelers’ forum on Facebook, a lot of people were very impressed — that led to my getting a private message from the managing editor of INSTORE (Eileen McClelland) and she was super excited to see my post and she said she wanted to feature it as a backstory on the tattoo and myself as a jeweler,” said Mossman.
He said when the magazine asked him to supply photos, he contacted his friend Jeffrey Simpson of Fryeburg, Maine, and they shot the photos that appear in the spread.
“We did the shoot about three months ago and the April issue of the magazine with the story in it came out at the end of March. We’ve got the magazine on display here at the counter at the store. Customers have been commenting on it, as well as my tattoo,” said Mossman.
As he explains in the INSTORE article, “When I got tired of cooking (he had worked in restaurants), my wife taught me how to solder a ring and from then on it was game on. When she asked me to come and mess around with metal, my father-in-law was looking to purchase a laser welder. He said, ‘How about if I hire you and you learn laser welding?’ I took a class in Rhode Island with LaserStar Technologies.”
The story highlights his hobby of collecting and restoring bicycles and also his passion for jewelry making and repair.
Mossman notes: “The whole aspect of working with fire, working with metal, making a piece you have your heart and soul into is a gratifying feeling. When my customers bring in a piece with prongs missing, cracks in the filigree, and I put the work into it, I love to see the smiles."
He says when he married Emily, a jewelry designer and the store’s manager, he didn’t just marry her, he married the family and the business. Together, they have two children, Jaden and Nico.
Brian Smith can't say enough about his son-in-law being featured in the magazine.
“When they do a story, they don’t do it just because it’s fun or interesting — they do a lot of research, and when they called Greg, they already knew more about our store than he or I did,” laughed Smith, who added, “They had read all the articles about our store and all the community work that Emily does through North Country Cares. It’s really something to be featured, and we’re very proud of Greg.”
Other North Country Fair staff includes Smith’s other daughter Katie Smith, certified gemologist and appraiser Lynne MacDonald Wenzel, Nancy Hildebrand and Amelia Preece.
The store is located at 2448 Main St. in North Conway Village. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (603) 356-5819 or go to ncfjewelers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.