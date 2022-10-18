MADISON — Purity Spring Resort in Madison recently announced a partnership with Tin Mountain Conservation Center to bring six scheduled seasonal programs at the New Hampshire Audubon “Gertrude Keith Hoyt and Edward Eaton Hoyt, Jr. Wildlife Sanctuary” and trails located at the resort.

These guided tours, led by naturalist and Tin Mountain Outreach Coordinator Heather McKendry, will be offered to guests staying at the resort. The partnership will also give resort guests free access to Tin Mountain’s programs on their trails and facilities.

