Located on the beautiful southern shore of Purity Lake, the Gertrude Keith Hoyt & Edward Eaton Hoyt, Jr. Wildlife Sanctuary protects 135 acres of wildlife habitat for wildlife and people. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Heather McKendry of Tin Mountain Conservation Center leads a snowshoe guided tour. (COURTESY PHOTO)
MADISON — Purity Spring Resort in Madison recently announced a partnership with Tin Mountain Conservation Center to bring six scheduled seasonal programs at the New Hampshire Audubon “Gertrude Keith Hoyt and Edward Eaton Hoyt, Jr. Wildlife Sanctuary” and trails located at the resort.
These guided tours, led by naturalist and Tin Mountain Outreach Coordinator Heather McKendry, will be offered to guests staying at the resort. The partnership will also give resort guests free access to Tin Mountain’s programs on their trails and facilities.
Purity Spring’s Marketing Director Thomas Prindle said, “We're excited for Purity Spring Resort to be a supporting partner of the Tin Mountain Conservation Center and to align the many opportunities we offer to enjoy outdoor recreation with their efforts to foster a greater awareness and understanding of the natural environment. In addition to being able to offer custom guided tours of the N.H. Audubon Hoyt Wildlife Sanctuary right here at the resort, it benefits us to provide our guests additional access to the Tin Mountain Conservation Center and the ability to participate in the programs they offer throughout the year.”
Dates for guided snowshoe tours this winter at Purity Spring Resort and the N.H. Audubon Hoyt Wildlife Sanctuary will be announced this fall and will be posted on the Purity Spring website purityspring.com/offers.
Guests will be able to book a Tin Mountain Tour Package, which includes a lakeside stay at Purity Spring Resort or a slopeside room above the King Pine base lodge, a breakfast credit for use at Traditions Cafe and a guided tour of the N.H. Audubon Hoyt Wildlife Sanctuary and resort trails.
As Bart Beeson recently wrote for Everett Potter’s Travel Report, the tour will feature “local flora and fauna, geological features such as eskers formed during the last ice age, and the reminders of previous inhabitants — old foundations, hand-dug wells and an old graveyard. While the trails make for a great walk in the woods (and cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in winter), a guided tour with someone familiar with the history and the land makes it that much more memorable, especially for history and nature buffs.”
All Purity Spring Resort guests can also claim use of a distinctive wooden token granting them access to one of eight Nature Program passes to Tin Mountain Center’s trails and facilities during their stay. Closest to Purity Spring Resort’s location in Madison, Tin Mountain’s Albany campus includes The Rockwell Sanctuary, the Dr. Michael Cline Memorial Forest, the Lori Jean Kinsey Arboretum and Sanctuary, and the Margaret Marshall Mountain Laurel Warbler Garden. Together these four connected parcels total over 300 acres of conserved land. Current programs include a “slow walking” program, a talk about fungi, autumn explorations of local trails and many others.
