CONWAY — Pirates Cove in North Conway will be hosting the first ever 36-hole mini-golf scramble to benefit Jen’s Friends on Friday, June 12, from 11 a.m-5 p.m.
Tickets are available for presale on the Jen’s Friends event webpage through June 12 or in person at Soy Fire Candle in North Conway.
Tickets are $10. per person and are good for one 36-hole round of mini golf.
They will be valid for play from June 12-30, and all ticket sale money will go to Jen’s Friends.
In March, with the uncertainty of COVID-19, Jen’s Friends decided the right thing to do was to cancel their 12th annual Jen’s Friends Golf Tournament.
The golf tournament was held simultaneously at Hale’s Location and North Conway Country Club, with a sellout crowd of 204 golfers.
The tourney has always been the second largest fundraiser for the organization, helping to raise enough money to cover a full two months and one week worth of expenses for Jen’s Friends families in the Mount Washington Valley.
To acknowledge and thank the support Jen’s Friends has received from the business community over the years, the organization will be displaying the 2019 golf tournament tee sponsorship signs during the on-course festivities June 12 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
People driving are encouraged to honk, stop and join in a round or purchase tickets to use another time during the month of June.
Drive through purchase and donations will be accepted. Jen’s Friends will follow state of New Hampshire social distance guidelines during the day.
