Diane and Brian Glidden, new owners of Jackson's RiverWood Inn (at left), stand with the previous owners James Gleason and Susan Van Tuyl (at right) and Realtor Miriam Hebert of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles. Realtor Antonella Bliss also negotiated the sale. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The RiverWood Inn is located on 5 beautiful acres in the heart of Jackson Village. (COURTESY PHOTO)
JACKSON — The RiverWood Inn has been sold to new owners.
The RiverWood is a popular and historic inn on the banks of the Wildcat River in the heart of Jackson Village. The property was listed and sold by Antonella Bliss and Miriam Habert of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles.
James Gleason and Susan Van Tuyl purchased the inn 10 years ago and created a beautifully restored bed-and-breakfast. Each room was custom decorated with handmade curtains and bedding. They catered to many repeat guests who became their friends, and they are now passing the reins of the inn along to Brian and Diane Glidden.
The Gliddens have had a longtime dream of being innkeepers and are excited to be a part of the Jackson community. Between their love for the mountains, cooking and customer service, this is a natural fit for them.
Both previously worked in the technology field and were looking for a big change, especially moving to the mountains.
Diane is an avid hiker and has hiked the 48 4,000-footers in New Hampshire and is working on the "52 With a View" list now. She has volunteered for the Appalachian Mountain Club for the past seven years, helping hikers plan their day and educating them on the area. Diane also loves cooking and creating unique breakfast dishes.
Brian is looking forward to having a big garden, planting flowers and bringing fresh produce to their breakfast dishes. He enjoys antiques shopping and is excited to decorate the inn with his finds. You may see Brian and Diane going for daily walks in Jackson Village with their two dogs, Kylie and Tuckerman.
Diane’s mother will be joining them to help with baking and will bring her famous cookies to the inn. Diane’s niece has also joined the team to help with the transition, making this a true family affair.
The RiverWood Inn is located on over 5 acres of tended lawns and gardens, wild fields and rolling woodlands. With over 130 years of history, and recent extensive renovations, this is a beautiful location on the confluence of the Ellis and Wildcat Rivers.
The RiverWood Inn was an annex to another Jackson property that housed staff and workers, and was constructed in the 1880s, just about the same time as Jackson’s famous covered bridge. For a period of years, the property was a home to horses. There’s even a galloping horse weathervane atop the gazebo.
Some of the paddock fences still exist and define the trails down to the Wildcat and Ellis Rivers, and over to the Jackson Ski Touring Center.
The Gliddens are looking forward to becoming active members of the Jackson community and to enjoying their new life in the Mount Washington Valley. For more information, go to riverwoodinn-jackson.com or call (603) 383-6666.
Bliss and Habert have over 30 years of combined commercial real estate experience and over 25 years in combined hospitality property ownership. If you would like information on the real estate market call Antonella Bliss at (603) 986-6886 or email abliss@thecblife.com, or contact Miriam Habert at (603) 986-1024 or miriam@thecblife.com.
