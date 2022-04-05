BRIDGTON, Maine — Chalmers Ice Arena announces it has received a significant grant from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation that will support major upgrades, ensuring that the arena remains a resource for the Lakes Region and Bridgton Academy communities.
Built in 1998, the arena has been a valuable asset, not just for the academy’s students but also area residents, and especially youth.
The Chalmers Ice Arena is proud to have offered programming for the last couple of decades in partnership with Bridgton Recreation, high school hockey teams, and hockey leagues, to name just a few.
A portion of the grant will allow the arena to purchase a new, state-of-the-art skate sharpener that will replace its current unit, which is more than 30 years old.
“This grant will allow us to better serve all who enjoy the arena,” noted Jon Parkhurst, arena manager. “We sharpen skates for almost every person who hits the ice. This new sharpener will allow us to provide next-level service to our skaters.”
The remaining funds will be used to rehabilitate the locker room bathrooms, which could allow the arena to further broaden its programming. “We are excited that the grant also gives us the chance to update these facilities,” Parkhust said.
“This past year alone, we welcomed more than 100 students through Bridgton Recreation’s learn to skate program. The goal, once completed, is to welcome more local students and as many hockey events as possible to the arena,” he said.
“On behalf of everyone associated with Chalmers Arena, I am deeply grateful to the Ham Foundation for this generous gift,” Bridgton Academy Head of School Martin Mooney said.
“This grant opens up even more possibilities not just for regular users of the arena, but for the greater community in Bridgton to better enjoy the ice as well.”
Established in 1998, the Chalmers Ice Arena (formerly Bridgton Ice Arena) is a non-profit, regional destination facility located on Bridgton Academy’s campus.
It provides access to ice for numerous organizations in the state of Maine and serves the community through its athletic, educational, and recreational programming.
