CONWAY — The Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation has set aside $75,000 to support food pantries in the Mount Washington Valley, as well as in Fryeburg and Bridgton, Maine.
“The volunteers who staff our food pantries know more than most of us what the current COVID-19 pandemic is doing to our economy and families,” said Bob Murphy, executive director of the North Conway-based charitable foundation.
“In times like this, we’re reminded of how interconnected we all are," he said. These awards are being made with deep appreciation to the volunteers who staff our food pantries,” said Murphy.
The 17 recipients are: Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway; Conway Congregational Church (Brown Church) Food Pantry; Madison Church Food Pantry; Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry; River Church Food Pantry of Center Conway; MWV End 68 Hours of Hunger; Vaughan Food Pantry of North Conway; Tamworth Community Food Center; Freedom Food Pantry; Tri-County Community Action of Chocorua; and in Maine, Fryeburg Assembly of God Food Pantry; North Fryeburg Community Chapel; Southwest Oxford County Community Nutrition of Brownfield; Bridgton Food Pantry; St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry of Bridgton; Harrison Food Pantry; and Sweden Food Pantry.
Grant awards range from $2,000-$7,500.
Reached for comment, George Cleveland, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, said: "The Ham Foundation has been incredibly generous to the Gibson Center and to get this boost for our nutrition program right now is just magical.
“Our nutrition program encompasses our daily meals at the center, which are currently being served curbside, and our Meals on Wheels program. We doing 150 meals a day,” Cleveland added.
George Rowell of the Community Food Center of Tamworth said the grant adds to the generous donations citizens have made to that organization. The need has never been greater.
"We were getting three to five clients per session, but now we have gotten as many as 22 a session. Our new hours are every other Wednesday, starting this Wednesday from noon-6 p.m.," he said.
Lianne Boelzner, coordinator of the River Church Food Pantry in Center Conway, said in terms of clients, "We have probably doubled what we were doing. ... We used to only do our food pantry the second Tuesday of every month, but for the past two months we have been open every Tuesday from 3-4 p.m. using our drive-through.
"Every grant means a lot to us as we are totally reliant on donations, so we thank the Ham for this gift. With a donation like this, we can go to the New Hampshire Food Bank and double our buying power so we greatly appreciate this.”
Jennifer Perkins, administrator of Vaughan Community Service Inc., which operates the Vaughan Food Pantry of North Conway, said: “On behalf of Vaughan Community Service and specifically the Vaughan Food Pantry, we wish to thank our friends at the Ham Foundation for their generous donation to many of the area food pantries, including ours.
"In order to see our way through these challenging times today, and in the months to come, we will need and appreciate every penny received in order to provide food for our area families,” said Perkins.
She said the Vaughan is continuing its capital campaign drive for its new building, with the renovation of the Vaughan Learning Center set for mid-August.
She said that the Ham Foundation contributed a significant amount to their campaign, and added,“We are still taking donations for our capital campaign, as the need is great.” Donations can be sent to Vaughan Community Service, P.O. Box 401, North Conway 03860, or go to vaughannh.org.
The Ham Foundation welcomes requests from organizations that are defined as Section 501(c)(3) that are located in the Mount Washington Valley, and the Fryeburg and Bridgton, Maine, area. The foundation does not consider more than one proposal from the same organization within a 12-month period. Grants are not made for annual operating support.
For information on the grant process, call Murphy at (603) 356-3389 or (603) 367-9586 or go to hamcharitablefoundation.org.
Applications for the next grant cycle must be received no later than July 31.
