GILFORD — Granite State Glass was recently named to the 2021 US Glass Magazine list of Top Contract Glaziers in the United States. GSG was ranked number 37 and it marked the fourth consecutive year the Gilford based company was named to the list.
“It is an honor to be recognized within the Top 50 list. From fabrication, to project management to the glaziers on site installing the product safely everyone plays an important role from concept to completion” said Tim O’Connor, vice president of commercial glazing at Granite State Glass.
“Commercial projects continue to become more complex as designs strive for a higher blend of performance and the aesthetics owners are trying to achieve. It’s a tribute to the entire GSG team especially given the challenges the last year has presented," O'Connor said.
Granite State Glass has been serving the auto, home and business glass repair and replacement needs of their clients for nearly 40 years with 15 locations located throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
Their Commercial Glazing division completes glazing and panel projects throughout New England with their commercial fabrication and corporate office complex located in Gilford.
With 12 locations in New Hampshire, including Conway, Wolfeboro and Laconia, Granite State Glass is dedicated to serving their customers' needs in a safe, timely and professional manner. For more, go to granitestateglass.com.
