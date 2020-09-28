CONWAY — Local second-homeowner and golfer Steve Jacques and friends have come to the aid of the Ham Arena once again.
Jacques and his company, New Hampshire LED of Dover, came to the Ham Arena two years ago to do all the lighting conversion to more efficient LED inside and out.
This past weekend, Jacques organized 15 buddies from Rochester and the Rochester Country Club to come north golfing.
The core group of of guys have been playing in the Merlino’s Golf Tournament held for the benefit of Mount Washington Valley youth hockey every spring for about 20 years, according to Ham Arena manager Dave "Woody" Woodbury.
This year, however, the Merlino's tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic so they held their own tournament. It was a three-day event, held this past Friday at Mount Washington Golf Course in Bretton Woods and Saturday and Sunday at North Conway Country Club.
Woodbury takes the story from there.
“They invited me down to the North Conway Country Club Sunday afternoon to the clubhouse and presented me with a $540 donation from their tournament. With the matching $250,000 grant campaign we have underway right now that will automatically be doubled to $1,080. With the major repair going on now every little bit helps and we are thankful for the guys from Rochester,” said Woodbury.
The donation will add to the $175,000 that has already been pledged, according to Woodbury.
Speaking about the Ham’s upgrade and scheduled reopening, Woodbury said crews have installed the chiller to replace the one that opened with the arena in 1998.
The chiller arrived two weeks ago from Canada, where it was manufactured.
Woodbury said if all goes according to plan, the ice is expected to be in and the arena open for skating with its new pandemic guidelines for social safe distancing, masks and sanitation come Columbus Day, Oct. 12.
As reported Sept. 16, the reopening will take place after a long period of closure dating back to March due to state closure orders.
Normally, the arena shuts down in late April and re-opens in late June or early july and is home in summer to public skating, stick and puck practice, figure skating and numerous hockey leagues and camps.
But with the COVID-19 shutdown last spring, the non-profit arena was both able to get grants as well as to use the time to spruce up the arena, Woodbury said.
New policies in accordance with the governor’s reopening plans are now in place, Woodbury said.
Arrows have been placed along the floor, showing proper pedestrian flow upon entering the building under the new protocols.
New sanitation practices will be in effect, along with other protocols, all of which are listed at hamarena.com.
