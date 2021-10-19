PORTSMOUTH — Northeast Credit Union has been named one of "America's Best Credit Unions" by Forbes, ranking in first place in New Hampshire and in the 3.75 percent percentile of 190 credit unions nationwide.
This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista, whom identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions for 2021, based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts.
“Northeast Credit Union is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021,” said Chris Parker, Northeast Credit Union president/CEO.
“Winning this award for the fourth consecutive year is a direct testament to the diligence, perseverance and dedication of our employees, and their unwavering focus on our members’ needs, during an unprecedented year,” concluded Parker.
Consumers scored financial institutions on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
This is the fourth year in a row that Northeast Credit Union has received the award of Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine.
Since 1936, Northeast Credit Union, a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, has been providing safe, high-quality financial services to its member-owners.
From humble beginnings at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Northeast has grown to more than $1.9 billion in assets, over 140,000 members and 19 branches throughout New Hampshire and Maine.
Northeast strives to provide exceptional value, convenience, and the highest possible level of service each day while celebrating and supporting its community through The Love Your Community.
For more information, go to necu.org or call (888) 436-1847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.