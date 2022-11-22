peare

Kevin Peare Skate Park fundraising effort is the beneficiary this year of Settlers Green's matching GivingTuesday donation.

Buy a Settlers gift card Nov. 29, Kevin Peare Skate Park gets matching amount

CONWAY — Settlers Green partners with a local non-profit every year for GivingTuesday! On Tuesday, Nov. 29, purchase a Settlers Green Gift Card in any amount, and Settlers Green will match it with a donation to the non-profit.

