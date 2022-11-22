Buy a Settlers gift card Nov. 29, Kevin Peare Skate Park gets matching amount
CONWAY — Settlers Green partners with a local non-profit every year for GivingTuesday! On Tuesday, Nov. 29, purchase a Settlers Green Gift Card in any amount, and Settlers Green will match it with a donation to the non-profit.
This year, Settlers Green has tapped the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park as the beneficiary. The KPMSP is a local non-profit that is raising money to build a community skate park.
Scheduled to break ground in June 2023, the skate park will be located on Hemlock Lane in North Conway. We look forward to making a contribution toward this great addition to our community.
Two ways to buy on GivingTuesday:
Purchase a gift card online. All online gift card orders are mailed.
You can also purchase a gift card at Customer Service from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on GivingTuesday.
Gift cards work at all retailers, services and restaurants at Settlers Green (that includes Streetside) as well as REI and Black Cap Grille at Settlers Crossing. This is a one-day event and Settlers Green will match up to $2,500 in gift cards sales as donation to the non-profit.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
