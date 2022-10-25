CONWAY — If all goes well with permits from the town, a food hall is planned for what was until recently Olympia Sports at the Shops at Norcross Place in North Conway Village.
The Tarberry Company LLC, affiliated with the Berry Companies is scheduled to appear before the Conway Planning Board Oct. 27 for conceptual review of its plans for the space. Parking concerns are likely to dominate the discussion.
Alec Tarberry, 37, of the Berry Companies said the idea is to lease to several locally owned businesses. He said no leases have been signed yet, pending conditional approval at a later date, but he has spoken to several companies.
He said they are looking at the site being used for grab-and-go food during the day and a spot for people in their 20s and 30s, “Generation Z-ers,” to enjoy taphouses, food and music, at night.
In addition to a lack of affordable housing, Tarberry said his company’s research shows young people also cite a lack of establishments for their generation, and he hopes his new business would address that.
“We need young people in the valley — I’m a parent and I go to sleep every night at 8:30 p.m., but young people in their 20s need a place to hang out. We’ve identified a few businesses that we think will really appeal to that crowd,” said Tarberry.
He proposes businesses that would offer food services for a quick bite with limited seating for those looking to board the Conway Scenic Railroad or for families and business people.
“The menus would be different from what is already in the village so they would not compete with what existing businesses offer,” he said.
At night, he envisions a tap house, tasting room and a cocktail bar with entertainment.
He said many businesses at Norcross Circle close at 5 p.m., allowing for the use of parking associated with them to be available for nighttime use.
In an Oct. 11 letter on behalf of The Tarberry Companies to Town Planner Jamel Torres, civil engineer Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers of North Conway said the property had previously operated with 27,800 square feet of retail space, one apartment unit and three transient lodging units, requiring 145 parking spaces.
“The property itself contains only 40 parking spaces, leaving a deficit of 105 parking spaces,” wrote Lucchetti, noting the change of use “will consist of converting the former Olympia Sports floor space and associated storage areas into a food hall-style space, with multiple food and beverage providers, with seating space available to patrons.
“This proposed use is not similar to a restaurant, as there will not be sit-down table service,” he wrote.
The proposed uses would consist of 19,400 square feet of retail, one apartment unit, three transient units and a 358-seat food hall, Lucchetti said.
Utilizing the town’s parking requirements, with the food hall use being substituted for the lounge use standard of one parking space per two seats, Lucchetti said “this property would require 282 parking spaces, leaving a deficit of 242 parking spaces.”
Neither Tarberry nor Nik Stanciu of Tuckerman Brewing would confirm whether Tuckerman Brewing Co. is among the businesses interested in being one of the tenants.
Tarberry is senior vice president of the Berry Companies. He is the son of Joe Berry, president and CEO of the Berry Companies, which owns and operates the Eastern Slope Inn and developed the Shops at Norcross Place and other local properties.
In addition to the Eastern Slope Inn, the Berry Companies operate Attitash Mountain Village, Attitash Realty, AMSCO, The Tarberry Company and River Run Co.
In July, The Tarberry Company purchased the Penguin Building on Main Street in North Conway Village, with Alec Tarberry noting it was important to maintain it under local ownership and to not allow it to become a storefront for a national chain.
He underscored to the Sun how important it is to his family to be a supportive part of the community.
“My parents (his mother is longtime local Realtor Joy Tarbell) have always gone to great lengths to do what’s best for the community so I see this project as a continuation of that,” said Tarberry.
“We could probably make more money by putting in a corporate chain retail store, but we’re going to great lengths to make this a place for local businesses that will attract young folks to the valley.”
He said his family’s company looks forward to adding more housing units in the future to help alleviate the housing shortage.
The planning board meets Thursday at the Conway Fire Station at 97 Main St. in Conway Village at 6 p.m. for a work session, followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. The agenda also includes a boundary line adjustment request by the Stephen W. Seavey Revocable Trust at 398 and 438 Kearsarge Road; a two-lot subdivision and boundary line adjustment request by the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on Mountain Street in Redstone Village; and continuation of site-plan review of a 27-lot phase two subdivision by the Nelson-Bergman Group, Inc. — Saco River Run on Old Goshen Road and Pemigewasset Drive in Center Conway.
For more information, go to conwaynh.org/planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.