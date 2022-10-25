10-25-22 Former Olympia angled wider

Signs calling for "food makers and creative retailers" hang in the windows of the former Olympia Sports in North Conway Village, as seen Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — If all goes well with permits from the town, a food hall is planned for what was until recently Olympia Sports at the Shops at Norcross Place in North Conway Village.

The Tarberry Company LLC, affiliated with the Berry Companies is scheduled to appear before the Conway Planning Board Oct. 27 for conceptual review of its plans for the space. Parking concerns are likely to dominate the discussion.

