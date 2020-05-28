CONWAY — “We’re busier than ever,” said Rich Collins, proprietor of TSS (The Subaru Solution) in Center Conway, an automobile repair and service shop specializing in Subarus located a short drive east of the Conway Police Station on East Conway Road.
“For us, we have slowed down our schedule, spacing people apart more and of course, we sanitize their vehicles when they are brought in and when they are given back. Since people have been working and staying at home, they have been getting repairs done to their vehicles, using the money that they would be spending on meals out or gas instead on getting things fixed on their vehicles that need to be done, so I have been very busy,” said Collins, a factory-trained Subaru master technician.
TSS was started by Collins in August 2015 after working for a Subaru dealer for 17 years.
Collins has been an auto tech for 26 years, 17 of which were spent on training and learning the highly technical aspects of the Subaru vehicle. He brings that expertise to customers as an independent shop, offering affordable factory Subaru parts, service, repair and rebuilt engines.
Located at 310 East Conway Road, TSS Automotive is open Mondays-Fridays 8:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with time out for lunch from noon-1 p.m. Closed weekends.
For more information, call (603) 730-5619, friend them on Facebook or go to tssauto@outlook.com.
