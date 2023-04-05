CONWAY — With the construction of Fairbank Lodge on schedule, Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway has unveiled the next stage of its ambitious base area development project.
The Lookout is the newest addition to the Cranmore development portfolio that includes Kearsarge Brook Condominiums I and II, and Fairbank Lodge.
The Lookout will include 17 two-to-four-bedroom residences (eight of which will be two-story lofted units) ranging from about 1,170 to 2,490 square feet.
Construction for The Lookout — which will also include a state-of-the-art first-aid facility for ski patrol — is expected to begin this summer, with the building expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The Lookout will be located on the site parallel to Fairbank Lodge, extending out toward the Skimobile Express Quad, allowing ski-in/ski-out access.
Lookout residences will face Cranmore’s slopes and surrounding mountain ranges.
The building was named after Lookout Mountain, the original name of Cranmore Mountain. The name was chosen to pay tribute to how far the resort has come since being an under-explored hiking destination.
Non-binding reservations for The Lookout are currently being accepted, as this condominium has not yet been registered by the New Hampshire Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office, Department of Justice, Cranmore officials said.
Once approval is received from the Attorney General’s Office in the spring, Cranmore will secure purchase-and-sales agreements with buyers who have non-binding reservations.
“These are exciting times at Cranmore,” said Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore Mountain Resort.
“With the opening of the Fairbank Lodge set to kick off our 2023-24 ski season, and the recent addition of the new Artist Falls Lodge and the Fairfield Inn and Suites, we welcome The Lookout to the Cranmore family.
"It’s wonderful to see the base area development come to life," he said. "We can’t wait to see our guests experience true mountain living in the Mount Washington Valley for years to come.”
The Lookout is a continuation of resort improvements started in 2010 when Cranmore was purchased by the father-and-son team of Brian and Tyler Fairbank of The Fairbank Group, and Joseph O’Donnell. When complete, the $85 million base area redevelopment — based on the highly successful development at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in the Berkshires of Massachusetts — will double the size of the area’s day-visit facilities and introduce 98 condominium residences to the resort.
Since The Fairbank Group’s acquisition of Cranmore in 2010, over $42 million has been invested in resort improvements and development that include upgrades to mountain infrastructure and snowmaking technologies, three new lifts, lift upgrade, enhanced family ski learning programs, a full summer park attraction, and a lift-serviced downhill mountain bike park.
Coldwell Banker Lifestyles is the official real estate broker for The Lookout. To contact the sales team, call lead agents Eileen Difeo at (978) 987-6364 or Michele Jordan at (207) 522-8057.
For more information regarding The Lookout or Cranmore Mountain Resort, go to cranmorerealestate.com.
Cranmore Mountain Resort is located in the heart of one of America’s best-rated ski towns, North Conway, NH. Located 2.5 hours from Boston, Cranmore is a four-season, family-friendly ski resort known for its ski school, sunny south-facing slopes and a festive atmosphere geared for skiers and non-skiers alike. Cranmore boasts 56 trails and glades with a variety of terrain for all ability levels from a beginner-only ski area, to classic New England trails and steeps.
In addition to some of New England's best skiing and snowboarding, Cranmore features activities such as New Hampshire’s No.1 Snow Tubing Park, a year-round Mountain Adventure Park, lift-serviced downhill Mountain Bike Park, and many seasonal events. Cranmore Mountain Resort is part of the Fairbank Group portfolio. For more information, visit cranmore.com.
