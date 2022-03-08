CONWAY — Settlers Green has announced The Cosmetics Warehouse Store, an Estée Lauder Companies store, will be opening in April at Settlers Green Streetside in Suite K30 between Kate Spade New York and Columbia Sportswear.
The store will carry premium skin-care, makeup, hair-care and fragrance products from a collection of prominent brands within the Estée Lauder Companies portfolio, including Estée Lauder, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Origins, Clinique, Aveda and many more.
“We’re excited to bring this tenant into our mix as there is really nothing like it in our local market,” said Settlers Green Marketing Director Laura Lemieux. “Estée Lauder is such a strong brand name with a great portfolio, we think it will be a very successful store.”
Estée Lauder Companies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories, including over 150 Cosmetics Warehouse Store outlets.
The brand’s social investments include raising over $70 million to advance pioneering breast cancer research. A breast cancer survivor herself, Evelyn Lauder, daughter-in-law of company founder Estée Lauder, and SELF Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Penney created the now-ubiquitous Pink Ribbon in 1993 and launched the company’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.
