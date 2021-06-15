CONWAY — Sanel Auto Parts on West Main Street in Conway Village was recently purchased by a local NAPA Mount Washington Valley group that owns two other local NAPA Auto Parts stores.
The team of local NAPA owners purchased the Sanel store located at 129 West Main St. on June 1 and renamed it NAPA Auto Parts Conway. It is located just south of the Ham Ice Arena and north of Green Mountain Rifle Barrel Co.
It joins NAPA Auto Parts Redstone, located at 512 Eastman Road in Center Conway, and NAPA Fryeburg Auto Parts & Truck Supply, at 285 Main St. in the former Northland Shoe Factory off Route 302.
NAPA (National Automotive Parts Association) was founded in 1925 and is an U.S. retailers’ cooperative distributing automotive replacement parts, accessories and service items in North America.
The NAPA MWV team continues a local auto parts store tradition that dates back decades to such owners as World War II veteran Lloyd Bailey of Bailey’s Auto Supply, Bob Daigle, David L. Patch, the late Richard Patch, Alan and Barry Emery, Rick Canfield and Ron Remick. Bailey set the tone for how to serve customers, Patch told the Sun this week.
“Lloyd was such a good teacher, and the businesses were run very successfully through those owners that followed him,” said Patch.
Patch said he began working for Bailey after he returned from a tour of duty in Vietnam. “His business philosophy was to give the best business service you can and to always have integrity. Everyone that has come after Lloyd has continued that success,” he said.
Mount Washington Valley customers now can go to three local stores for not only an extensive inventory of competively priced products but also a highly experienced staff, note the team of local owners.
“Between our three stores, we have over 500 years of parts specialist experience,” said Bill Perry, who has been involved with NAPA for 34 years, starting out as a driver at White Mountain Auto on Mechanic Street.
In addition to Perry, of Chatham, the NAPA-MWV team includes Neal Chase of Center Conway, Fred Rogers of Brownfield, Maine; Chris Canfield of Fryeburg, Maine; and Paul Resendes of Denmark, Maine, the latter of whom is owner/manager of the Fryeburg NAPA store.
They are joined by off-site partners Gary Nash and Rene Chartier, both in the Maine paper industry.
“We were interested in expanding our market. and Sanel was interested in selling so we closed on the deal a few weeks ago,” said Canfield.
Perry added: “This solidifies the NAPA Auto Parts distribution in the greater Mount Washington Valley, from North Lovell to Brownfield and Denmark to Jackson, Bartlett, Albany Madison and all of greater Conway."
The three NAPA stores not only serve retail customers but also supply wholesale parts to local automotive repair shops.
“We bring a personal touch to customers coming in and having local ownership who are parts specialists. We’re all local and we enjoy the service-driven interactions with our customers, giving them the help they need,” Perry said.
On Monday, Chase gave a tour of the former Sanel shop, now NAPA Conway. The aisles were lined with floor-to-ceiling shelves of products, from brake rotors to lawn mower blades, along with paint, batteries, floor mats, engine management components and filtration.
Manning the counter was Bruce Fournier, a 32-year Sanel veteran of the Conway store and now NAPA Conway’s manager, along with Bill Grady, a longtime driver for Sanel and NAPA.
Processing orders were longtime auto racing enthusiast Peter Villaume and vintage car hobbyist and military veteran Matt Tibbetts, both of whom had been employed at NAPA Fryeburg.
Hours for NAPA Conway are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
NAPA Redstone is open 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.
NAPA Fryeburg is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays.
For more, go to napaonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.