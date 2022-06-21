CONWAY — Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey passed a major hurdle June 15, getting a special exception and a variance from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment to create eight dwelling units at 109 Pine St. in North Conway
The two principals of the Bluebird Project LLC, a local for-profit housing group, also appeared before selectmen Tuesday for a public hearing on their request for a $475,000 Community Development Block Grant.
Grant said they are seeking the funds to renovate the historic building. They plan to go before the planning board in July and submit their final grant application by July 31. She said they would expect to hear back within three months after that.
They also hope to get the structure, built in 1850, put on the National Register of Historic Places.
The ZBA unanimously approved the special exception, but the vote for the variance for the eighth unit was 4-1, with Jon Herbert in the minority. He said he did not believe it met the criteria for hardship, among other criteria necessary for a variance.
Voting in favor of both requests were John Colbath (chair), acting vice chair Andy Chalmers, Luigi Bartolomeo and Richard Pierce.
Other than his negative variance vote, Hebert said: "I think it's a great idea and a great use (for the property," to which Grant responded, "We’re very excited about it."
Project consultant is Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway.
The special exception was to allow greater density to divide the huge building into two one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.
The eighth unit is planned to be a one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor.
The building is served by municipal water and sewer, according to Richardson.
The special exception to allow greater density was requested under section 190-19.B. (5)(c) of the Conway Zoning Ordinance that allows 12 dwelling units per acre provided that it sets aside at least 25 percent of the units for long-term rental housing.
“The lot is .64 of an acre — you multiply that by 12 and you come up with 7.68, or seven allowed units — so we were shy in our density by .32," Richardson said.
At the ZBA meeting, Colbath, who is also a selectman, informed members that selectmen voted to support the grant. He said they advertised for a grant administrator for the application and on June 7 awarded a contract to Donna Kerwin Lane of Conway to pursue the grant.
Grant noted previously that the CDBG grant they are seeking through New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority requires 51 percent to be affordable units for a period of time.
“So if there are seven units, we'd be required to have four affordable units to meet their CDBG standards, but if there are eight, we'd be required to have five,” said Grant, who has said that Bluebird plans all units to be long-term rentals.
Two apartments have been there since before Bluebird bought it last year. Those tenants will be able to stay but may have to be moved to other units during the construction, Grant and Hickey note.
Richardson said a new porch will be added to restore the look of the building to when it once had one.
Grant said the windows will be replaced in time to help with energy issues and said they would have to meet historical design standards under the National Historic Register guidelines.
Richardson said a trailer that once sat on the lot and a garage were removed and a “rather dilapidated addition” also will be removed.
She said the footprint of the building is 2,200 square feet and with all four floors combined, it totals 8,200 square feet.
Concerning fire protection measures, Richardson said it will have two means of egress and it will be sprinkled. It will have a fire alarm system in the general areas and smoke detection in the individual units along with carbon monoxide detection.
She said there was an application back in the early 2000s for conversion to condominiums by the former owners that showed significant parking and that with this application, they’d be required to have 14 spaces which are to be located out back.
In a prior meeting with selectmen, Grant said the units will measure between 300 and 1,000 square feet. She said on average they will be about 800 square feet.
According to Grant's research, the building started in 1800 as a one-story structure with 10 rooms at the corner of Mechanic and Main Streets, where the Pope Memorial Library is now.
She said it was enlarged and remodeled, opening as a hotel, The North Conway House, around 1850. Around 1900, the building was moved to Pine Street at which time the porch and ell were removed.
For more information, email thebluebirdprojectnh@gmail.com.
