CONWAY — Continuum Health Inc. of Lewiston, Maine, on Tuesday submitted site plans for its proposed Ridgeline Community on an 83-acre lot off Eagles Way in North Conway.
The plans to build a senior living campus are set to come before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment tonight at 7 p.m. to request three special exceptions for three water storage/impoundments with protective riprap at 948 Eastman Road.
It is expected to come before the planning board in July, according to project consultant Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway. The phased project could take up to five years to complete.
Pending approval, the main 75-acre campus will include a 106-unit assisted living facility offering progressive levels of care. It will also offer 33 1,600-square-foot, age 55+ cottages; 146 non-age-restricted condos; a 28,000-square-foot medical office building and a children’s day care facility.
The land for the project is being purchased from the Kennett Co.
Joe Hogan, owner of Continuum Health Inc. and a licensed nursing home administrator, said: “Our research showed that many Mount Washington Valley residents found they needed to move away when they were ready to downsize or when they needed some assistance with activities such as meals and house cleaning. Our development will provide a new option unlike anything else in the region.”
Carroll County has the oldest median population in the state of New Hampshire. With baby boomers well into their retirement years, many expect that trend to continue as they settle in the White Mountains. Despite the aging demographics in Mount Washington Valley, the region lacks a continuum of services and senior living options.
Plans also call for a commercial component of 8 acres at the corner of Route 302 and Eagles Way, as well as 42 starter homes sized at 392 square feet that will be available for lease,
The plans also include starter homes, what Continuum refers to as “First Step Housing.” These 42 units, sized at 392 square feet each, will be available for lease, Hogan explained, “We want to provide an opportunity for the younger population to get a start in the community. Hopefully, this will include those employed in our facilities, as well as first responders, etc.,” he said.
Continuum has been working closely with local organizations with easements on the property to ensure that the public will continue to have access to trails currently crossing the parcel.
Jon Freeman of Nekoda and Roxie Severance of RS Consulting have been retained for developing the source capital for the project.
Bayard Kennett, president of the Kennett Co., said: “The combination of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Community Forest trails near Kennett High and the planned Ridgeline Community is a terrific threesome. This provides assisted care, children’s day care and health care; 55-plus housing and potential workforce housing and it also increases local housing stock with the market rate condominium project,” said Kennett.
For more information, go to mainecare.com.
