CONWAY — Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a 2,548-square-foot restaurant in North Conway, featuring a mobile order pickup drive-thru, 45-seat dining room and outdoor patio dining area.
The restaurant will be located in a 5,875-square foot commercial site being developed by OVP Management Inc., owners of Settlers Green, on Route 16 in North Conway.
Ground was broken earlier this month on the site, which is located just south of DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant.
According to a press release issued by Settlers Green, Chipotle is an international fast-casual restaurant chain serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked Mexican fare including burritos, bowls, tacos and salads.
Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells in Denver, the company is a longtime innovator in the food industry, according to Settlers Green.
The original technique and service style were borrowed from taquerias in San Francisco, which served Mission-style burritos.
Chipotle was an early adopter to the open kitchen, and one of the first fresh, fast food chains that grew substantially in the mid-2000s.
Chipotle has more than 2,000 locations worldwide including Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany.
The company’s latest innovation is the mobile order pickup drive-thru, branded as "Chipotlanes," which were introduced in 2018 and are now being included in more than 60 percent of all new Chipotle restaurants, including the North Conway restaurant. Chipotlanes have an entire team and kitchen devoted to digital orders in addition to the walk-in dining area.
The North Conway restaurant located at 1549 White Mountain Highway and has been designed by Cambridge, Mass.-based architecture firm Prellwitz Chilinski Associates, Inc.
Site work is underway by local contractors, including Gordon T. Burke & Sons, Rotten Rock Concrete and CBI Construction.
Chipotle is scheduled to open next summer.
Up to 3,500 square feet of prime leasing space remains available, according to OVP Management’s Rob Barsamian.
Chipotle will join several other Mexican-style restaurants in Mount Washington Valley, including Cafe Noche on Main Street in Conway Village; Fiesta Jalisco at the entrance to the Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway; Margarita Grille in Glen; and Taco Bell on Route 16 in North Conway.
The Conway Planning Board granted a waiver and unanimously approved the Chipotle Grill project at its Aug. 13 meeting.
Representing Settlers Green/OVP Management at that meeting were Mark Lucy of White Mountain Survey and Engineering of Ossipee. Keith Wehmeyer, facilities manager for OVP Management, was also in attendance.
At that meeting, despite questions from board members, Lucy did not furnish the name of the prospective tenant of the 2,548-square foot restaurant or of the 3,500 square feet of space in the same 6,271-square-foot building other than to say it would be a “personal service establishment.”
Contacted Tuesday in Newton, Mass., Barsamian said OVP is seeking to bring in a type of business into Mount Washington Valley that the region does not currently have.
“We have a number of interested people, but unfortunately no one yet in particular for that space," he said of the yet-to-be-leased space.
"We are thinking that examples could include things such as an eyeglass store, or a dental store or perhaps a health emergency walk-in clinic,” said Barsamian, whose company first developed Settlers Green at the former White Mountain Airport in 1988 and has gone on to develop other aspects of the retail complex over the years, including Settlers Crossing, Settlers Corner and Settlers Streetside.
The company sought and received a special exception for increased density from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment last October to build 20 residential dwelling units on the back of the lot.
Asked whether Settlers Green was still eyeing the restaurant/personal space property for affordable housing, he said those efforts are continuing.
“We had to get the retail aspects up in front running to be able to make the apartments feasible,” said Barsamian. “We are just starting to look at those plans again. Initially we were looking at a much bigger complex of 20 units but now we are thinking more like 10.”
The lot is served by municipal water and sewer, one of the criteria under a Conway zoning amendment passed by voters in 2003 that allows for greater density if 25 percent of the units are set aside for workforce housing for 20 years.
OVP Management has developed over 500,000 square feet of commercial properties in North Conway. It has an on-site management office located at Settlers Green that manages Settlers Green and Settlers Crossing. The Settlers brand includes more than 70 tenants.
For leasing opportunities, contact Barsamian at rmb@ovpmanagement.com or call at (617) 965-9700, Ext. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.