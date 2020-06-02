CONWAY — Settlers Green is adding another gourmet option to its impressive list of locally owned and operated restaurants and cafes.
Cheese Louise, the artisan grilled cheese eatery, will open a kiosk June 19 in the courtyard near Timberland.
Cheese Louise joins FIRE by Wicked Fresh, Trails End Ice Cream, White Mountain Cupcakery, The Met Coffeehouse and Barley & Salt in offering refreshingly simple, but delicious dining options. Each has full takeout menus available.
Cheese Louise is owned and operated by three friends that grew up together in the Mount Washington Valley. Inspired by the movie “Chef,” Bryce Harrison, James Gaudreault and Ian Lubkin came up with the idea for Cheese Louise around a campfire when they were students at Conway's Kennett High School.
In 2018, with the help of loans from family and friends, they were able to get Cheese Louise food truck operating while on college summer break. Cheese Louise grew from its initial success as a food truck and established a permanent eatery on the Kancamagus Highway in Conway in 2019, still operating during summer breaks and long weekends.
Cheese Louise has a full menu of original grilled cheese sandwiches as well as mac-and-cheese and tomato basil soup. Harrison said the team already has been talking about collaborating with others at Settlers Green on sandwich specials.
“We’ve worked with Trails End before and have a symbiotic relationship. Our food trucks are often together at local events and festivals,” said Harrison. “It has always been more about collaboration than anything. We are already talking to Danny (Rassi) from FIRE by Wicked Fresh about collaborations as well.”
The Cheese Louise kiosk at Settlers Green is slated to open Friday, June 19. The food truck and Kancamagus location will continue to operate as well. For more information, go to eatcheeselouise.com.
OVP Management, Inc., is a Newton, Mass.-based real estate development company that has developed over 500,000 square feet of commercial properties in North Conway. It has an on-site management office at Settlers Green that manages Settlers Green and Settlers Crossing. The Settlers Brand includes more than 70 tenants. For leasing opportunities, contact Robert M. Barsamian at rmb@ovpmanagement.com or go to ovpmanagement.com for photos, site plans and details regarding the properties.
Photo Attached: Courtesy of Cheese Louise; From left to right: James Gaudreault, Ian Lubkin, Bryce Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.