CRAWFORD NOTCH — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting EXPO22, their annual business exposition at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch on April 19.
This year’s EXPO22 will emphasize the outdoor industry in New Hampshire, bringing together business owners, professionals and decision-makers in the outdoor industry.
The event is set to feature business-critical workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities. Additionally, the MWVCC plans to host vendors that provide practical products and services that attendees can use to grow their businesses.
According to Michelle Cruz, assistant director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce, the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs reported the outdoor recreation industry created $2.2 billion in economic activity in 2020. She hopes the EXPO22 will bring the business community and outdoor industry together to the valley’s benefit, from jobs and economic growth to business development and travel and tourism.
“Visitors to the White Mountains come to enjoy the outdoors,” Cruz said.
“As more people discover the Mount Washington Valley, the chamber seeks to provide more possibilities for sustainable economic development with our community’s business professionals. EXPO22 is a must-attend event for those looking to grow in 2022 and beyond. The future is very bright for our valley,” Cruz said.
Attendees can expect unique workshops from video creation to a hike, as well as panel discussions from marketing to hospitality and entrepreneurship. Panel discussions and workshops on how to ethically and sustainably sell outdoor recreation in Mount Washington Valley, supporting outdoor recreation providers through advocacy and business resources, and guided hikes with a basic skills workshop.
Two panels focused on outdoor recreation activities in the area and the industry are of particular note. The 1:15 p.m. panel is on how hospitality businesses can partner with Mount Washington Valley outdoor industry to offer unique guest adventure packages, while the 2:30 p.m. panel will cover how to establish or build a new business, and the impact of outdoor legislation on fledgling businesses.
All workshops and panel discussions will take place in the main lodge at AMC Highland Center, which is also where the chamber’s monthly After Hours event will be hosted. The After Hours is sponsored by Chalmers Insurance, which is representing Patriot Insurance Co
Sponsors of the EXPO22 include: LOCALiQ, Northway Bank, OutFront Media, TD Bank, Eversource, Mt. Washington Radio Group and Memorial Hospital MaineHealth.
To sign up for the workshops and see the schedule of events, go to the MWVCC’s website at visitmwv.com/chamber/expo22 or email Cruz at events@mtwashingtonvalley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.