CONWAY — All eyes were on this year’s Memorial Day Weekend, after a year of operating within the confines of a global pandemic.
While Mount Washington Valley businesses persevered through the summer and fall seasons of 2020, and ski areas creatively addressed ticketing options and tailgating during the winter summer of 2021 held a lot of unknowns.
With restrictions easing and some going away altogether, people being vaccinated and capacity limits increasing, it was a hard call to make on how this year’s summer visitor would respond to the changes. Memorial Day Weekend also came with a cold spell this year with temperatures in the 50s and rain in the forecast.
Regardless of the weather and the lingering effects of COVID-19, valley businesses reported a strong Memorial Day Weekend. Visitors were eager to get out and enjoy the Mt. Washington Valley, rain or shine. Many visitors are happy to be able to capture a sense of normalcy after a year of being cooped up. The holiday weekend, which signifies the unofficial kick-off to summer for many, was a way for people to get out and get back to the activities they love to do most in the valley.
In the case of Indian Mound Golf Club, owner Jonathan Rivers, reported a strong weekend. Despite the rain golfers were happy. "While the mixed weather pattern was challenging, the weekend was better than expected. There we many happy golfers and summer bookings are very strong,” he said.
Terry MacGillivray of Northeast Polaris Adventures remains cautiously optimistic about summer numbers. While Northeast Polaris went from 30 side-by-side rentals for Memorial Day Weekend 2020, due to COVID restrictions, to 315 rentals for Memorial Day Weekend 2021, it’s hard to tell if this boom will sustain itself through the summer. MacGillivray did note that guests had great and appreciative attitudes. It was the first year that Northeast introduced e-bike rentals to ride the Presidential Rail Trail, which garnered favorable responses.
Terry O’Brien of Red Parka Pub reported: “Saturday and Sunday guest counts beat out 2019,” showing promise for a strong summer. The restaurant saw a lot of families and first-time guests. O’Brien also shared that “guests who visited Red Parka Pub were appreciative and shared a kind attitude,” an important thing to note as we enter the summer season.
The Glen House hotel also saw a strong weekend, with Tom Spaulding, general manager, sharing that the hotel was nearly full on Friday and Sunday, and fully booked on Saturday.
One thing Spaulding noted that is most likely a pain point for many valley businesses is having an adequate amount of employees. “Staffing issues continue to be a problem, which the hotel is dealing with on a day-by-day basis.”
Carol Sullivan, owner of the White Mountain Hotel, echoed Spaulding’s staffing concerns. But after being closed for three months for a complete renovation, the hotel's reopening went off with a bang, with the hotel selling out for the weekend.
Weddings, the Fryeburg Academy graduation and Memorial Day craft fairs also supported the holiday weekend’s success.
Megan Scheid, general manager of the Eastern Slope Inn, saw strong occupancy and a lot of activity in North Conway Village due to the Memorial Day Craft Fair.
The response of Mt. Washington Valley businesses shed a forecast on what sounds like the promise of a strong summer. In preparation for such a busy season, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the White Mountain Collaborative is increasing its efforts in spreading awareness of outdoor conservation, sustainability, protection, and Leave No Trace principles through the NH State program, “Don’t Take NH For Granite.”
For more information about visiting Mt Washington Valley during the upcoming summer season, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org or call (800) 367-3364 (800-DO-SEE-NH).
Jaimie Crawford is the public relations manager for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
