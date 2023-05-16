Christopher Burk of Cathedral Ledge Distillery of North Conway (second from right) is seen at the Wine, Spirit & Employee Awards ceremony n Manchester on April 18, at which Cathedral Ledge was named New Hampshire Distillery of the Year. With him, from left. N.H. Liquor Commission Deputy Commissioner Nicole Brassard Jordan; Dean Williams and Andrea Marquis of Martignetti Companies of Northern New England; Burk; N.H. Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — Cathedral Ledge Distillery in North Conway has been named New Hampshire Distillery of the Year by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
The commission held its Wine, Spirit & Employee Awards ceremony at the Puritan Conference and Event Center in Manchester on April 18.
Also announcing at that time were awards for leadership and Winery of the Year. Recipients were honored for their leadership, customer service, commitment to success, mentorship and extraordinary sales performance.
Cathedral Ledge is New Hampshire’s first certified organic, grain-to-glass distillery.
Founded by Tracy and Christopher Burk with head distiller James McCoy, the distillery has experienced significant growth and success since opening in 2020 at 3340 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, with multiple products launched this year, including Maple Liqueur and Barrel Rested Gin.
Customer demand continues to grow for its certified organic vodka, gin and whiskey products.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s Broker Partner of the Year representing Cathedral Ledge and supporting sales of its products is Martignetti Companies of Northern New England.
Winning the Leadership Award was Kelly Rocheleau, a full-time employee in Rochester, who was singled out for her leadership during a serious and unexpected medical situation at the Rochester Liquor & Wine Outlet.
When a customer suddenly tripped with a bottle in hand, severely cutting himself and losing a lot of blood, Rocheleau jumped into action to aid the customer and directed associates to call 911 and ensured other customers remained safe.
Rocheleau even made a tourniquet with the customer’s belt to slow the loss of blood while waiting for the ambulance.
New Hampshire Winery of the Year is Zorvino Vineyards, a family-owned and operated winery in Sandown.
What began as a retirement hobby for Jim and Cheryl Zenello in 2000 has expanded from 150 cold-climate vines to 2,500 vines on the 80-acre vineyard.
Zorvino offers more than 40 wines, including reds, whites, fruits, blends, bubbles and dessert wines, and is best known for its 100 percent fruit wines. The winery is recognized as one of the only New Hampshire wineries to experience growth in 2022with four of its offerings: Lemonade Stand, Black Widowz, Peachez and Bacca Z Blackberry.
“Our success and progress year over year is possible thanks to our employees, business partners and the brands we work with, and it was a pleasure to honor those who have been integral in helping us exceed our sales goals,” said New Hampshire Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica.
“The Wine, Spirit & Employee Awards ceremony allows us the opportunity to share our appreciation for those who work endlessly to ensure the very best shopping experience, through superb service and excellent value, for each and every customer who comes through our doors.”
