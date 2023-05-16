New Hampshire Distillery of the Year – Cathedral Ledge

Christopher Burk of Cathedral Ledge Distillery of North Conway (second from right) is seen at the Wine, Spirit & Employee Awards ceremony n Manchester on April 18, at which Cathedral Ledge was named New Hampshire Distillery of the Year. With him, from left. N.H. Liquor Commission Deputy Commissioner Nicole Brassard Jordan; Dean Williams and Andrea Marquis of Martignetti Companies of Northern New England; Burk; N.H. Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Cathedral Ledge Distillery in North Conway has been named New Hampshire Distillery of the Year by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.

The commission held its Wine, Spirit & Employee Awards ceremony at the Puritan Conference and Event Center in Manchester on April 18.

