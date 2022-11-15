CONWAY — Begun in 2001 to stimulate shopping activity after the impacts to the economy of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, this year's Bring a Friend Shopping Weekend at North Conway's Settlers Green outlet village last Friday through Sunday was perhaps the busiest ever, according to Settlers Green Marketing and Events Director Laura Lemieux.
She said last year was a record-breaker in terms of attendance — and it looks like this year’s 22nd event beat that.
“It was unbelievable,” she said Tuesday. Lemieux was still rounding up reports from retailers but said that a good indication of just how busy it was could be determined by the vast number of wristbands given out to provide discounts at stores.
“Every year, we order 5,000 wristbands, and I normally have a few hundred left over, but not this year: I ran out of them mid-Saturday afternoon — and that’s never happened," Lemieux said.
After the wristbands ran out, Lemieux said that OVP Management contacted the stores and said to just honor the respective deals they were individually offering, regardless of whether the shoppers had a wristband or not.
Bring a Friend has evolved over the years to now be a 10-day event, held this year Nov. 4-13.
The biggest day is always Saturday, and this year’s benefited form unseasonably warm temperatures after the remnants of Hurricane Nicole passed through, after which skies cleared making for good shopping weather Saturday afternoon until more showers fell Sunday.
On Friday, in honor of Veterans Day, American flags were handed out at the Settlers Green Customer Service office.
On Sunday, free shopping bags were given out at the Courtyard near Timberland. Bags were available one per shopper, with one bag containing a $500 shopping spree.
The event has a major impact on the local economy, serving as a pre-Black Friday event to kick off the holiday shopping season.
Visitors shop, tailgate, dine and obtain lodging, and they shop not only at Settlers Green but also at the village stores in North Conway Village, especially places like Zeb’s General Store, where a line could be seen Saturday afternoon stretching to in front of the First Baptist Church of North Conway.
In keeping with a longstanding Bring a Friend tradition, many of the shoppers wore holiday costumes.
One group interviewed by the Sun was Team Santa, comprised of four women shoppers from Massachusetts. Attired in red sweaters with Team Santa logos, they told the Sun they have been coming to the event for 18 years.
“We always have a costume theme each year – for example, we’ve been snowmen, smiley Emojis, nutcrackers, reindeer-antlered shoppers with football shaped shopping bags and jerseys that say, ‘Are You ready for Some Shopping?’ and lots more,” said Tricia Collins, of Stoneham, Mass., who always comes up with the themes each year, which she creates and brings north, always delighting in surprising her friends with each year’s themed outfits.
She said they always have a "Friendsgiving" feast with all of the fixin's as part of their weekend, and also have a Hallmark Christmas Trivia Game and Hallmark holiday movies to help get her team of shoppers into the season's spirit. They said they always make Zeb’s a stop along with other village shops after they shop at Settlers Green.
They also always have their photo taken with Santa at Settlers Green, a fundraising activity for the children’s programs supported by the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley. Kiwanians were there Saturday, and said they are to be there again at Settlers Green on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m
Elsewhere at Settlers Green on Saturday, food trucks were set up, offering everything from poutine to onion rings, coffee and roast beef sandwiches and more. Tuckerman Brewing had a popup beer garden, providing a nice resting spot for shoppers to take in the festive atmosphere and the day's warm weather.
A highlight was the street entertainment of acrobat/juggler Kevin Armour of San Francisco, who playfully interacted with the crowd as he did tricks atop a high platform, inviting young people in the audience to be part of his act, including Kyler Cressy, 7, of Denmark, Maine, who was there with his mother and friends.
Looking ahead, Settlers Green — which will celebrate its 35th anniversary in January — will host the Festival of the Trees for the benefit of Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 3-4; Black Friday, Nov. 25; Small Business Saturday Nov. 26; Cyber Monday Gift Card Sale Nov. 26 and Giving Tuesday Nov. 29.
For more information, go to settlersgreen.com or call (603) 356-7031.
