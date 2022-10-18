BRETTON WOODS — According to the latest SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey, Bretton Woods at Omni Mount Washington Resort has earned a spot among the “Top 50 Resorts in North America,” ranking No. 2 Overall in the East and No. 1 in New Hampshire, plus No. 1 in the East for Grooming and Lifts.

“Supported by the No. 1 ranking in New Hampshire for snow quality, guest services and dining, New Hampshire’s largest ski area is once again a notable award-winner,” said Jenn Huntoon, assistant director of marketing for Omni Mount Washington Resort.

