BERLIN — The owners of the Northland Restaurant and Dairy Bar have announced they are closing the landmark restaurant permanently on Dec. 23.
For over 60 years, the restaurant on Riverside Drive has been a North Country institution, known throughout the state for its fried seafood, salmon pie, chicken fingers, lobster rolls, and especially its fresh berry pies.
The restaurant was a popular gathering spot for locals and a perennial stop on presidential and congressional campaign tours of northern New Hampshire.
Joanne and Peter Roy made the announcement Sunday on the restaurant’s Facebook account.
“The ongoing business climate of staffing issues, product availability, rising prices, and the physical and emotional demands is the driving force behind this very difficult decision,” the announcement said.
Joanne Roy said the couple is very appreciative of the tremendous support they have received from their loyal customers over the years. She said they are simply exhausted by their business and want time to spend with each other and their family.
For the next month, she said their immediate focus is to run the restaurant with the same menu and quality service and allow their customers a last opportunity to have a meal there and say goodbye to the wait staff.
“They deserve that,” said Roy.
After that, she said the couple will sit down and decide what to do with the business and building.
“We don’t know what the future holds right now,” she said.
The reaction to the news of the restaurant closing has been widespread, with the announcement on Facebook drawing thousands of comments from all over the state.
Many stressed its importance as a multigenerational gathering place, while others recalled getting their first job working there.
“It’s hard to imagine Berlin without the Dairy Bar. It is truly the heart of the city … and some of the best food in the state, “ wrote Daniel Day.
Susan Murphy wrote that her grandparents first took her to the Northland. That was followed, she said, by many dinners with her parents and sister, and then husband and daughter, "and finally we have recently introduced my 5-year-old granddaughter” to the Northland.
Leane Rexford cited the Northland Restaurant’s role as a “comfortable and welcoming place to celebrate and gather with family and friends in joyful times and for your compassionate care and service on our many post-funeral dinners.”
Business partners Lionel Roy and George Rasys started the business in 1957 as a small burger and ice cream stand with five tables. The two also owned and operated a dairy and ice cream processing plant, producing Northland ice cream until the 1990s.
By 1978, the restaurant had expanded to include sit-down dining for 250 customers.
But on May 1, 2003, fire destroyed the entire building. Lionel Roy and his son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Joanne Roy, decided to rebuild, confident the business would again thrive even though the local economy was in a downturn. When it reopened a year later, the new restaurant was the same size as the original facility but sported a spacious new look.
In 2013, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce awarded the Roy Family its Lifetime Achievement Award for the restaurant and their volunteer work in the community.
In making the award, the chamber not only recognized the Northland as “a place the whole community can be proud of," but pointed to the countless hours members of the family have spent serving on boards and committees and Joanne and Peter Roy’s work for the chamber.
