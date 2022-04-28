CONWAY — In a change in strategies, Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian withdrew his request for two variances for his two proposed housing projects from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment last week but said this week he still plans to appear before the board May 18 to seek special exceptions instead.
“They wouldn’t allow us to change our earlier requested waiver to a special exception without reapplying — so it was a technicality,” Barsamian told the Sun after the board’s April 20 session. “We are planning to file to be on the agenda for a special exception for the next ZBA meeting.”
At the board’s April 20 meeting (which Barsamian didn't attend), Town Planning Director Jamel Torres said the applicant had withdrawn his requests for the two variances.
The first variance request was by Barsamian’s company, the Residences at Saco River LLC, to permit 102 workforce and senior residential units available for sale on a 16.15-acre lot at 1552 White Mountain Highway, North Conway behind TJ Maxx.
The hearing had been continued from the board’s March 16 session.
The second variance by Barsamian's Barnes Development LLC was for 32 townhouse residential units on a 3.5-acre lot at 110 Barnes Road, North Conway. That hearing had also been continued from the board’s March 16 meeting.
Barsamian said he is still trying to see if they can make the town’s affordable housing regulations via special exception work for them.
“We know we can’t make it work exactly with what we wanted to do initially, which is to create single-family units, as opposed to the special exception which requires you to do multi-family units,” Barsamian said.
At the ZBA's March 16 hearing, Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services and Town Planning Director Jamel Torres said Barsamian could build more units by following Chapter 195 of the town’s affordable housing zoning ordinance, which led Barsamian — accompanied by project engineer Mark Lucy of White Mountain Survey & Engineering, now a division of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee — to say they would study the ordinance and come back April 20.
Without the variance, special exception or Chapter 195, the Residences on the Saco proposal could have 66 units, Lucy said in response to a question from ZBA board member Luigi Bartolomeo.
Barsamian then explained that 66 units would not be economically feasible. “We can’t get there with 66 units. The water infrastructure alone cost is $1 million,” he said.
In a prior interview he said Carroll County's median home price in 2021 was “about $337,000” and he felt that given enough density he could meet the goal of affordable housing at 80 percent of that, or “about $269,000.”
Lucy said the goal is to build 102 units on the 15.6-acre parcel.
Torres said after the meeting. “Given that Mr. Barsamian was requesting 102 units per the variance request, staff suggested that the variance not be granted as proposed since the developer could utilize either the special exception review process via the ZBA or the Affordable Housing Ordinance provisions to build the number of units desired."
He said the special exception review process would require at least 25 percent of the units to be long-term rentals, while the affordable housing ordinance would require that at least 25 percent be affordable.
But Barsamian told the Sun, “Under the town’s affordable housing regulations (zoning Chapter 195-4.A), there are conditions that put limits after someone buys a home and what they can sell it for."
In addition, he said, "There are a lot of deed restrictions on the property and 25 percent of the development has to be affordable and dispersed throughout the complex and not in one particular area."
In other business at the April 20 meeting, the board approved a request for a special exception to NBF Realty to allow for an accessory dwelling unit at Unit 3 of the four cottages they are buying from the Blue Spruce Lodge at the top of Seavey Street in North Conway Village.
Due to a typographical noticing error by the applicant that also appeared in the public notice, the board also voted to ask applicants Stanley Anthony and daughter Lynn Parkhurst to reapply for a variance to allow for the construction of a 12-foot addition to the rear of their building located at 45 Main Street in Conway Village within the Wetland and Watershed Protection Overlay District. They were rescheduled to May 18.
The board did grant their request for a variance for the construction of an exterior staircase to their second floor within the side setback.
The ZBA is comprised of chair John Colbath (also a Conway selectman); vice chair Andy Chalmers, and board members Richard Pierce and Luigi Bartolomeo and Jonathan Hebert.
