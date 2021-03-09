FRYEBURG, Maine — Hastings Malia P.A. has announced that Andrew Pierce has been named a partner in the firm.
Peter Malia, managing partner at Hastings Malia, said: “Andy is a welcome addition to the partnership. Not only is Andy an effective and skilled lawyer, he has also become involved in the community as a member of the Board of Directors of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, and he’s a member of the Fryeburg Area Rotary Club.”
Pierce is a graduate of Carleton College and the University of Minnesota Law School. Prior to joining Hastings Malia in 2015, he was an attorney at a law firm in Portland, Maine, and before that he worked at a firm in Duluth, Minn.
Since joining Hastings Malia, Pierce has focused his practice in the areas of real estate transactions, estate planning and probate.
He represents buyers, sellers, property owners, developers, landlords and tenants in all aspects of real estate transactions. He also helps individuals and couples prepare wills, trusts and powers of attorney, and he helps families navigate the probate process.
Pierce lives in Fryeburg with his wife, Kristen, their two young children, Grady and Holly, and their two dogs. In his free time, Andy plays soccer, skis, ice skates and occasionally coaches various sports that his kids are playing.
Hastings Malia has five lawyers, all of whom are licensed attorneys in both Maine and New Hampshire.
The firm serves as counsel for hundreds of large and small corporations, many non-profit corporations, and thousands of individuals in all areas of the law. Established in 1847, Hastings Malia is one of the oldest law firms in Maine.
For more information about attorney Pierce or the firm, call (207) 935-2061 or go to hastingsmalia.com.
