CONWAY — The Berry Companies on March 2 announced that Alec Tarberry has been promoted to president.
Founder Joe Berry, who has served as president and CEO for over 47 years, will continue in the role of chief executive officer.
In his new role, Tarberry, 38, will oversee all company operations, including real estate, finance, marketing, resort management and human resources. His responsibilities will be expanded to include decision-making, strategic planning and risk management.
“I am proud to announce Alec’s promotion to president,” said Berry. “I very much feel in recent years we have been successful based on what Alec has accomplished and growth in his stature within the company and in the Mount Washington Valley community.”
Since joining the family business in 2018, Tarberry has been promoted multiple times in recognition of the hard work, talent and capabilities that he brought to the organization. “Alec has rapidly learned our business and established a leadership role within the company. In January of 2022, he was promoted to senior vice president,” said Berry.
The Berry Companies is a family of businesses led by Berry along with his senior leadership team. It develops, owns and manages housing, commercial buildings and lodging in the valley, including homes, condominiums, apartments, hotel rooms and vacation rentals. Its flagship resorts include Eastern Slope Inn in North Conway and Attitash Mountain Village in Bartlett.
Tarberry and brother Ace Tarberry, 35, who serves as vacation rental manager for the Berry Companies, were recently in the news for the approved development of the former Olympia Sports store in North Conway Village into a food hall slated to open this summer at the Shops at Norcross Place.
“It’s an honor to serve the Berry Companies in the role of president,” said Tarberry. “I’m following in the large footsteps of (my father) Joe Berry, and I will work hard to continue the tradition of community, integrity and professionalism that this company is known for.”
Prior to Tarberry’s tenure at the Berry Companies, he held positions in Boston with Boston Realty Advisors and WS Development.
He earned his bachelor of arts from Middlebury College, where he was First Team All American and co-captain of the alpine ski team.
He also earned a JD/MBA from Northeastern University. He is a native of the Mount Washington Valley and lives with his wife, Laura, and son, Theo.
He is the son of Berry and local well-known local Realtor Joy Tarbell.
For more information about the Berry Companies, go to berry-cos.com.
