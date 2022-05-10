JACKSON — Foodies will rejoice to learn that after a two-year absence, the White Mountain Chapter of the American Culinary Federation is bringing back its Taste of New Hampshire Chefs Choice Dinner on May 20 to the big events tent at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson.
“It’s a great night of culinary fun, all for a good cause,” said Gary Sheldon, a certified executive chef and member of both the local ACF chapter and the prestigious Honorable Order of the Golden Toque.
A past teaching chef for Sysco, Sheldon currently leads ProStart, a culinary training and competition program for the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
“We started the dinner in 1975 as a way to bring us all together as chefs and produce a great meal together,” said Sheldon. “We were all in our own restaurants, all spread out across the state.
“It evolved and it’s a wonderful night of everyone coming together and sampling great dishes,” added Sheldon, who was heading to Washington, D.C., this week to serve as coach for Derry’s Pinkerton Academy, whose students are competing in the Pro Start national championships
“Hopefully, young culinary students who come to our event to help out at the Eagle will be inspired by all these great chefs. I wouldn’t be where I am today without all the contacts and chefs who have helped me along the way,” he said.
Fellow certified executive chef Bryant Alden, formerly chef at Jackson’s Wildcat Inn and Tavern before becoming culinary arts instructor at the Mount Washington Valley Career and Tech Center at Kennett High School, agreed that Taste of N.H. makes for a great night out.
“We share our recipes and techniques with attendees, and it’s great support for culinary education — not only for culinary students but for professional chefs,” said Alden, the former president of the chapter.
Chef Perrin Long of Wolfeboro, president of the White Mountain ACF Chapter also said he is looking forward to bringing the event back.
Perrin, who owns and operates The Barn at Moody Mountain Farm wedding venue with his wife, Julie, noted that at the ACF, “we offer culinary competitions, certification, a national apprenticeship program, regional and national events, publications and much more to help foster the growth of professional chefs and cooks.”
The ACF is made up of more than 15,000 members belonging to more than 150 chapters in four regions across the U.S.
This will be the third time Taste of N.H. has been hosted at Eagle Mountain. Before that it was at the Attitash Grand Hotel and Red Jacket, among other venues.
Food station offerings at the May 20 event will include:
• Tunisian braised chicken thighs with kalamata olives and lemon, wrapped in tortillas from Chef Steven Learned of Adair Country Inn and Restaurant in Bethlehem.
• Japanese-style crepes from Chef Bryant Alden of Tin Can Co. catering.
• Greek marinated lamb with fruit chutney from Chef Lee Wright, a private chef.
• Deluxe pasta bar from Chef Peter Iwanicki of Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta Co. of Wolfeboro.
• Walk-away salad cups from Chef Gary Sheldon.
• Crab cakes from Chef Brian Coffey of Brian Coffey Catering.
• Pate board from Chef/owner Val Fortin of Timbir Alley of Littleton.
• Fresh asparagus and golden beets with lemon and black pepper sabayon from Chef Perrin Long.
• Assorted cupcakes (with gluten-free options) from Chef Doug Gibson of The White Mountain Cupcakery of North Conway.
• Bite-sized pastries from Chef Greg Worthen of the White Mountain Community College/Culinary Arts Program.
In addition to the culinary stations, the Kennett High Jazz Band will be on hand to provide entertainment. A silent and live auction will also be held. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The White Mountain ACF Chapter will award two $1,000 culinary scholarships.
The first is to Kennett High/Career Tech Center culinary arts student Liam Narducci of North Conway, who will be attending the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., next year.
The other is to Isabelle Balch, a student at White Mountains Community College in North Conway.
Tickets for Taste of N.H. are $37 per person and available through chapter members and at the door. Books of 10 tickets can be purchased as well at a discounted price of $32.50 each ticket.
Tickets may also be purchased at whitemountainacfchefs.org or by calling the Eagle Mountain House at (603) 383-9111. For more information, email acfwhitemountains@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.