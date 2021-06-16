GORHAM — Gorham High School graduated 31 students this year, with commencement ceremonies taking place June 11 at Great Glen at the base of Mount Washington.
Most members of the Class of 2021 have announced plans to pursue further education.
This was the second year Great Glen hosted the event, which allowed for an outdoor ceremony with social distancing. The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions meant that graduates were hugged by their parents, relatives and close friends, and groups stood close to one another for photographs.
Valedictorian Libby Fortin gave the sole student speech, talking about lessons learned from “Sorry,” a children’s board game that she plays almost daily with her mother.
“I’ve come to realize that many of the cards you pick and how you chose to play are sort of like life,” Fortin said. She told classmates to persevere, give people second chances and be competitive but stay kind, saying “It’s how you play the game that matters.”
The guest speaker was Gorham High English teacher Rob Hamel, who told graduates, “If you want to be more liked, to be kinder, to learn more about others and the world around you, then use ‘You’ more often than ‘I,’”
The graduation celebrations also included a motorized parade through Gorham and a Class Day, hosted by the students, with speeches, music performances and a class slideshow, followed by the online release of awards and scholarships. Videos of commencement, Class Day and awards and scholarship presentations can be found by going to gmhsnh.org.
The following students received awards.
Valedictorian Award: Libby Fortin.
Salutatorian Award: Jocelyn Paradis.
Summa cum laude recognition: Katelyn Chase, Libby Fortin and Jocelyn Paradis.
Magna cum laude recognition: Isobel Micucci, Bryanna Poirier and Nicholas Wade.
Cum laude recognition: Emma Bernier, Cheyenne Berube, Madisyn Buteau, Wyatt DeBlois, Colbe Goudreau, Julia Langlois, Anastasia Pepin, Christopher Pickett, Tristan Robertson and Ean Steady.
Academic honors diploma recognition: Katelyn Chase, Libby Fortin, Colbe Goudreau, Bryanna Poirier and Nicholas Wade.
Career and technical diploma recognition: Cullen Anderson, Wyatt DeBlois, Wesley Fillion and Ethan Taillon.
N.H. Scholars Awards: Cheyenne Berube, Wyatt DeBlois, Hailey Morehouse, Anastasia Pepin and Christopher Pickett.
N.H. Scholars with Arts Emphasis Awards: Julia Langlois, Jocelyn Paradis, Tristan Robertson and Sophia Schoenbeck.
N.H. Scholars with S.T.E.M. Emphasis Awards: Emma Bernier, Madisyn Buteau, Katelyn Chase, Libby Fortin, Colbe Goudreau, Isobel Micucci, Bryanna Poirier, Ean Steady and Nicholas Wade.
Senior Man: Nicholas Wade.
Senior Woman: Libby Fortin.
D.A.R. Good Citizens Award: Nicholas Wade.
CTE Certificate of Competency completion recognition: Automotive technology — Richard Burton, Kristofer Johnson, Jordan Lukaszewski; building trades — Cullen Anderson, Colby Carrier, Ethan Taillon; early and elementary teacher prep — Claudia Wentworth; welding technology — Wyatt DeBlois and Wesley Fillion.
Richard Avore Award: Wyatt DeBlois.
Lisa Tanguay Award: Madisyn Buteau.
Three-sport athlete awards: Emma Bernier and Madisyn Butetau.
Also recognized among the graduates were “gold tassel” scholars, who earned an overall weighted GPA of 90 or above cumulatively at the end of the third quarter and have a good disciplinary and attendance record. This year, they are: Emma Bernier, Cheyenne Berube, Madisyn Buteau, Katelyn Chase, Wyatt DeBlois, Libby Fortin, Colbe Goudreau, Julia Langlois, Isobel Micucci, Jocelyn Paradis , Anastasia Pepin, Christopher Pickett, Bryanna Poirier, Tristan Robertson, Ean Steady and Nicholas Wade.
Future plans
Gorham High Class of 2021 graduates have announced the following plans:
Cullen Anderson has been accepted at and will attend Central Maine Community College in the precision machining program. Cullen is the son of Wendy Anderson and Dave Anderson.
Emma Bernier has been accepted at the University of Massachusetts — Boston, the University of Maine — Orono, the University of Tennessee — Knoxville, St. Joseph’s College of Maine, Northern Vermont University, Husson University and Endicott College. She will attend the University of Maine — Orono in the nursing program. Emma is the daughter of Alison Bernier and Tim Bernier.
Cheyenne Berube has been accepted at and will attend White Mountains Community College in the business administration program. Cheyenne is the daughter of Janet Berube and Jim Berube.
Madisyn Buteau has been accepted at the University of Maine — Orono, St. Joseph’s College of Maine, Rivier University, Northern Vermont University, Husson University, New Hampshire Technical Institute, Plymouth State University, Franklin Pierce University and Keene State College. She will attend New Hampshire Technical Institute in the health science program. Madisyn is the daughter of Chrissy Grant and Matt Buteau.
Colby Carrier has been accepted at and will attend White Mountains Community College in the culinary arts program. Colby is the son of Maria Bilger and Ryan Carrier.
Katelyn Chase has been accepted at the University of North Carolina — Wilmington, the University of North Carolina — Charlotte, the University of New Hampshire, the University of New England, Emmanuel College, and Rhode Island College. She will attend the University of North Carolina — Wilmington in the nursing program. Katelyn is the daughter of Jennifer Gilbert and Scott Chase.
Wyatt DeBlois has been accepted at and will attend Paul Smith’s College in the forestry program. Wyatt is the son of Shelli Schoenbeck and Shawn DeBlois.
Aiden Etienne has been accepted at and will attend White Mountains Community College in the liberal arts program. Aiden is the son of Marisa Alonzo and Jeff Etienne.
Wesley Fillion has been accepted at and will attend White Mountains Community College in the industrial mechanics program. Wesley is the son of Jill Fillion and Craig Fillion.
Libby Fortin has been accepted at Western New England University, the University of Vermont, the University of New Hampshire, the University of New England, Bates College, and Simmons University. She will attend the University of New England in the medical biology/pre-med program. Libby is the daughter of Shelli Fortin and Paul Fortin.
Justin Frattallone has been accepted at and will attendthe University of New Hampshire in the computer science program. Justin is the son of Li Li and John Frattallone.
Colbe Goudreau has been accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the University of North Dakota and Southern New Hampshire University. He will attend the University of North Dakota in the chemical engineering and astrophysics programs. Colbe is the son of Bridget Goudreau and Raymond Goudreau.
Kristofer Johnson has been accepted at and will attend White Mountains Community College in the industrial mechanics program. Kristofer is the son of Brenda Johnson and Troy Johnson.
Julia Langlois has been accepted at and will attend Keene State College in the studio art program. Julia is the daughter of Anne Langlois and Craig Langlois.
Holden Lettre has been accepted at and will attend White Mountains Community College in the liberal arts program. Holden is the son of Sarah Lambertson and Shawn Lettre.
Jocelyn Paradis has been accepted at and will attend Plymouth State University in a self-designed illustration program. Jocelyn is the daughter of Amanda Carrier and Brad Paradis.
Anastasia Pepin has been accepted at Thomas College, Southern New Hampshire University, Plymouth State, New England College, Lesley University, Lasell University, Keene State, Husson University, Franklin Pierce University, Castleton University, Curry College and Johnson & Wales University. She will attend Johnson & Wales University in the hospitality and tourism management program with a minor in marketing. Anastasia is the daughter of Allison Roberge and Brian Pepin.
Christopher Pickett has been accepted at and will attend Keene State College in the elementary education and history programs. Christopher is the son of April Pickett and Michael Pickett.
Bryanna Poirier has been accepted at Husson University, Franklin Pierce University and St. Joseph’s College of Maine. She will attend Husson University in the physical therapy program. Bryanna is the daughter of Kimberly Poirier and Gary Poirier.
Tristan Robertson has been accepted at White Mountains Community College and Ithaca College. He will attend White Mountains Community College in the industrial mechanics program and then transferring to Ithaca College in the film program. Tristan is the son of Heather Piche and Lincoln Robertson.
Sophia Schoenbeck has been accepted at Nichols College, Johnson & Wales University, Merrimack College, Bryant University and Castleton University. She will attend Nichols College in the criminal justice and psychology programs. Sophia is the daughter of Joy Schoenbeck and Dr. Paul Schoenbeck.
Ean Steady has been accepted at and will attend White Mountains Community College in the trades management and diesel mechanics program with a certification in industrial mechanics. Ean is the son of Angie Steady and Silance Steady.
Nicholas Wade has been accepted at Purdue University, North Carolina State College, Clemson, Clemson University and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. He will attend Purdue University in the computer science program. Nicholas is the son of Keri Wade and Dennis Wade.
Edith Tucker contributed to this report.
