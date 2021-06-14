GREEN’S GRANT — Thirty-one Gorham High School seniors enjoyed an in-person commencement at which they were awarded their diplomas at 6 p.m. on Friday evening at the base of Mount Washington, thanks to the generosity of the family-owned Auto Road and Great Glen.
This was the second-year in a row that a far more spectacular venue was used, so that attendees could enjoy the more relaxed social-distancing measures now considered suitable for COVID-19 when outdoors.
The Gorham Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, Gorham Fire and EMS, and state police escorted the Class of 2021 motorized parade with three vehicles allowed to accompany each family, starting north of town, through downtown, and then turning south on Route 16 to an unpaved parking lot.
A year ago, each student in the Class of 2020 was only allowed a single vehicle, and, distancing rules were enforced, even outdoors.
A serious mid-afternoon accident involving a tractor-trailer and a Fed-EX delivery truck on Route 16 at Stony Brook, in which amazingly no one was injured, did not close down two-lane highway, but reduced it to a single lane. When two tractor-trailer tow-trucks were on-site, field edge had to be used to keep traffic flowing. If both lanes had been shut-down, the ceremony would have been held in the school gym.
The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions meant that graduates were hugged by their parents, relatives and close friends, and groups stood close to one another for photographs.
Gorham Middle High School Principal Jennifer Corrigan welcomed everyone to this academic year’s final ceremonial event in the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District. She thanked the many people involved both in this event as well as the parents, businesses and community members who support the schools and their students.
Valedictorian Libby Fortin and salutatorian Jocelyn Paradis walked side-by-side to lead the processional to the formal traditional strains of Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Junior class president Halery Desilets served as the commencement marshal, using her baton when class members should sit or stand.
Graduating senior Madisyn Buteau sang the “National Anthem” with gusto.
Fortin gave the sole student speech, based on her experiences with “Sorry,” a children’s board game that she plays almost daily with her mother. She shared the lessons she has learned from this simple game. “I’ve come to realize that many of the cards you pick and how you chose to play are sort of like life,” Fortin said.
Her lessons ranged from “Persevere: no matter what card you pick, you have to play, and the game goes on” to “Be sure to give the people in your life, and most importantly yourself, second chances.” Other lessons included, “Be competitive, but stay kind.”
Looking back, the valedictorian continued, “It feels like just yesterday, that we were entering high school for the first time. We have each faced our own challenges and successes; however, I have known each of you to play on the kind side. I know that each of you can — and will — do brilliant things in the future, and I am assured that they will be done with kindness and grace. It’s how you play the game that matters.”
Class president Nicholas Wade introduced guest speaker Rob Hamel, a Gorham High English teacher.
“Old MacDonald had it wrong — EIEIO,” he explained to the Class of 2021. ”If I could leave you with one piece of advice, I would say this: Don’t be like Old MacDonald — all “I” and no “You.”
He said, “If you want to be more liked, to be kinder, to learn more about others and the world around you, then use ‘You’ more often than ‘I,’” Hamel urged.
He recalled an episode in the recent TV series, “The Kominsky Method,” in which an acting coach walks his students through an assignment he calls “Mirror,” during which they stand in front of a partner and mimic every action. The acting coach explains, “This helps you be more in the moment, getting out of your own head and paying attention to someone else. It makes you a better human.”
Hamel let the seniors know they would find a reminder of his advice that they should start using “You” more often. Each would find a wooden letter “U” under their folding chair.
Gorham Randolph Shelburne School Board member Dennis Wade worked in concert with Corrigan and senior class adviser Christine Lemoine to present 31 diplomas.
In addition to the four seniors already named, the Class of 2021 also includes 27 other graduates: Cullen Anderson, Emma Bernier, Cheyenne Berube, Richard Burton, Colby Carrier, Katelyn Chase, Wyatt DeBlois, Alden Etienne, Wesley Fillion, Justin Frattallone, Anthony Frisk, Colbe Goudreau, Kristofer Johnson, Julia Langlois, Holden Lettre, Dikoda Leveille, Jordan Lukaszewski, Isobel Micucci, Hailey Morehouse, Anastasia Pepin, Christopher Pickett, Bryanna Poirer, Tristan Robertson, Sophia Schoenbeck, Ean Steady, Ethan Taillon and Claudia Wentworth.
The Class of 2021 expects to head in a number of directions: Eight plan to start college at White Mountains Community College in Berlin; four plan to start paid employment; three plan a gap year; four will attend state universities — UNH at Durham, UMaine Orono, UNC at Wilmington, N.C., and University of North Dakota, Grand Forks; two to go to Keene State and two to Plymouth State; and one each to Purdue University at West Lafayette, Ind.; NHTI in Concord; Nichols College in Dudley, Mass.; Hussan University in Bangor, Maine; Paul Smith’s College in Paul Smiths, N.Y.; University of New England in Biddeford, Maine; Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I.; and Central Maine Community College in Auburn, Maine.
Earlier that day, a two-hour Class Day, hosted by the students, was held at which many gave speeches and performed music and a class slideshow was presented, followed by online releases of awards and scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.