GMHS salutatorian shares her love of art

GORHAM — If Gorham Middle High School Salutatorian Jocelyn Paradis has her way, she will someday be illustrating books as a full-time career following college at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H.
The GMHS senior said art has been an important part of her life as long as she can remember.
“I started with doodling and kind of went from there,” she said, noting that her parents have been very supportive of her activities. Paradis is the daughter of Brad Paradis and Amanda Carrier, her step-father is Ryan Carrier.
Paradis said her primary art form is painting and that she has painted in a variety of mediums including acrylic, markers, watercolor and pencil. She added that she even taught classes in watercolor painting prior to the onset of COVID-19. While she has recently gotten into oil painting, she said she currently enjoys watercolor pieces.
At Plymouth, Paradis said she plans to major in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on studio arts and illustration. She said her ultimate goal is to land a position as an illustrator for teen and adult books, noting her love of all things related to books and reading. One of the reasons she would like to illustrate teen and adult books, she said, was due to the more complex themes and requirements of the form. She noted that teen and adult books require much more complex and challenging artwork than do children’s books, for instance.
She added that she likes the idea of an interdisciplinary studies major as it allows her to craft her own degree and course selections with a specific goal in mind, as opposed to being locked into a major.
As part of her interest in the visual arts, Paradis said she joined the school’s yearbook staff for her senior year. She noted that the majority of her time was spent taking photographs, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
During her time in high school, Paradis also participated in other activities like the international film club, another group that played into her artistic nature.
In looking back on her time at GMHS, Paradis said that probably the things she will miss the most will be the teachers and seeing her friends everyday.
Paradis listed a number of teachers who were instrumental in helping her develop during her time at GMHS. For instance, Paradis described French teacher Misty Stevig as “like a sister,” noting that Stevig was always someone she could talk to in times of need.
Paradis said teachers Rob Hamel, Sarah Clemmitt and Lee Anne Lapointe were all important in unique ways. She said Hamel provided a good amount of structure to students, and while he could be tough, his methods helped students to grow and succeed. She said Clemmitt was outgoing and explorative and LaPointe helped a lot with Paradis’ creativity.
She also said that one of her favorite teachers was anatomy and physiology teacher Keri Wade, because she was just a fun teacher to have around.
In discussing the late Wayne King, who passed away earlier this year, Paradis became a little emotional as she noted that King was a major support for Paradis, she noted that often she would sit with King for lunch and noted that he always provided great advice.
While she was a successful student, Paradis also had time for a little adventure. She said her fondest memory would have to be the trip she and several classmates took to the Galapagos Islands. Paradis said the trip was not only fun but very educational, specifically the opportunity to see a variety of extremely rare animals.
“We saw a lot of seals and some good size lizards,” she said. “We also got to see the blue-footed booby and a lot of other animals.”
In being named salutatorian of her graduating class, Paradis said she feels good about the honor as she put in a lot of hard work to get where she is. She notes that her family is very proud of the accomplishment and that while she isn’t much for bragging, her family likes to brag for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.